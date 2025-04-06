Sponsored: Adventure, history, beaches and butterflies – all in one emirate…

Sharjah might just be the UAE’s most underrated playground. Thanks to the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), there’s now a growing list of curated destinations that combine culture, nature, and fun in a way that’s both easygoing and exciting. Whether you’re into hiking and paragliding or beach lounging and boutique heritage stays, there’s something here that fits. Here’s your guide to where to go and what to do in Sharjah.

Mleiha National Park

For thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike, Mleiha is the UAE’s gateway to adventure – just over an hour from Dubai. Soar above golden dunes with Sky Adventures, the country’s first licensed paragliding centre (from Dhs750), or ride horseback through landscapes where ancient fossils lie beneath your feet (from Dhs85). Explore rugged off-road trails carved through time, revealing rock formations that date back millions of years. For those who wish to extend the experience, Moon Retreat offers a private, fully contained glamping stay under the stars (from Dhs1,300), complete with panoramic desert views and eco-conscious amenities. Alternatively, Mleiha’s general glamping sites offer a more flexible, adventurous setup – ideal for those seeking a closer connection to nature with all the essentials.

Heart of Sharjah

Step into the past without leaving modern comforts behind. The Heart of Sharjah is the city’s cultural core, with restored heritage houses, quiet courtyards, and art galleries. Stay at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah – an elegant hotel spread across historic buildings – or check into the more intimate The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim. Both feel like you’re sleeping in a storybook.

Al Noor Island

Hidden in plain sight, Al Noor Island is a small wonder of lush gardens, futuristic art installations, and the serene Butterfly House – home to over 500 butterflies. It’s also one of the most photogenic spots in the city. Entry is Dhs35 per adult, and it’s worth every dirham if you’re in need of a quick mental reset.

Al Montazah Parks

This one’s for families looking for a day of pure fun. Think water slides, rollercoasters, and castle towers with views over the city. The day activities include; Al Montazah Parks Entrance with Eye of Emirate and Time train, priced at Dhs57.5, one day full access to Island of Legends (Amusement Park), priced at Dhs105, one day unlimited access to Pearls Kingdom (Water Park), priced at Dhs183.75, and one day unlimited access to Al Montazah Park (both Amusement and Waterpark), priced at Dhs236.25.

Al Heera Beach

Stretching across 3.5km of shoreline, Al Heera Beach is perfect for a slow weekend. Grab a coffee, rent a bike, or just walk along the waterfront. There’s no entry fee, and plenty of cafes and activities to try if the mood hits. Whether you’re with friends or flying solo, it’s one of the best ways to enjoy Sharjah’s modern side.

Khorfakkan’s Coastal Treasures

Tucked into the East Coast, Khorfakkan is a change of pace. Walk through Najd Al Meqsar and enjoy next-level hospitality in a restored heritage village surrounded by mountains. Spend the day on Khorfakkan Beach or check into Al Rayaheen Retreat – an eco-luxury stay designed for quiet resets. It’s scenic, laid-back, and easy to fall in love with.

A little mix of everything

What’s great about Shurooq’s destinations is how easy they are to string together. Spend a few days hopping from the desert to the coast, and in between, stop by a butterfly garden or heritage hotel. Whether you’ve got a weekend or a full week, the variety means you won’t be doing the same thing twice.

Planning your trip

If you’re driving from Dubai, most spots are within an hour – making them great for day trips or spontaneous weekend plans. Some locations, like Khorfakkan, are better with an overnight stay to really take in the scenery. And since most public destinations are open from 9am to 11pm, there’s plenty of flexibility to build your itinerary around your mood.

Need to know

Locations: Mleiha, Heart of Sharjah, Al Noor Island, Al Montazah, Al Heera Beach, and Khorfakkan. Most spots are open daily from 9am to 11pm. Hotel check-in starts at 3pm. For full details and bookings, visit discovershurooq.ae

Images: Supplied