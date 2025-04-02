Plan accordingly…

Abu Dhabi Mobility (formerly the Integrated Transport Centre or ITC) has just issued an update that several road closures will be in effect in the capital, so you’ll want to plan your routes and commutes accordingly. One major road that’s going to be closed for three whole months until June 30, is on Saadiyat Island’s Jacques Chirac Street (if you’re a frequent visitor at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, you’ll know this street well).

The announcement was made via X, and the closure has been highlighted above in red with open routes marked in green. The closed portion will include a turn in proximity to Louvre Abu Dhabi and the impending Guggeinheim Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural District, past Nobu Residences and off Saadiyat Grove.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes, while exercising caution at all times.

Images: Abu Dhabi Mobility