If you’ve been following whatson.ae, you’ll know we’re big on anything that preserves Abu Dhabi’s cultural identity and dots the capital’s landscape as a certified urban treasure. Bonus points when they’re easy on the pocket. On that note, here are 5 affordable restaurants in Abu Dhabi.

Al Dhafra Restaurant

When you’re in the mood for authentic Emirati food at affordable prices, it really doesn’t get much better than this in Abu Dhabi. Launched in 1993, this eat is located at Heritage Park on Corniche Road, and is a perennial favourite for its fresh seafood and traditional Arabic décor, where a mix of Emirati, Arabic, Mediterranean, and international dishes are served. Popular options on their menu include the grilled seafood and mixed grill platters. There are also buffet options and they even cater for private and corporate events. With over 20 years of experience, make sure you check this one out. Hey if it’s good enough for Shaq, it has to be good enough for you.

Al Dhafra Restaurant, Heritage Park, Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 673 2200. @aldhafra_restaurant

Abu Al Afwal

Laying its roots in the capital in as far back as 1975, this is one of the oldest eateries in Abu Dhabi and brings you some of the finest Sudanese cuisine in town. Authentic tastes and affordable prices have fuelled the eatery’s popularity for close to 50 years, and we recommend trying this one out the next time you’re in Al Zahiyah.

Abu Al Afwal, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, 5:30pm to 11:30pm daily. Tel: (0) 55 760 9992

Abu Kaabi Kabab Restaurant & Grills

Right in the heart of the capital, Abu Kaabi was also established in 1975 has been a preferred favourite among capitalites for over four decades. For kebab fans, you will be treated to rich flavours that will suit every taste and craving. With its cozy ambience and minimalistic design, the focus lies on the food, which has pulled crowds from generation after generation. They stock appetisers like the Khalta for as little as Dhs5, and favourites like the Shish Tawook (Dhs33), grilled kebab (Dhs28) and the Khalaia (Dhs29), a mouth-watering, juicy lamb tenderloin dish are sure to satiate your desire for Arabic food.

Abu Kaabi Kabab Restaurant & Grills, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi, 12:30pm to 12:30am daily. Tel: (0)2 666 6854, @abu_kaabi_restaurant

Al Sultan Restaurant and Grill

Al Sultan Restaurant and Grill serves you fine Lebanese cuisine, including all of the popular specials like hot and cold mezzes, juicy grills and super seafood varieties. Fresh ingredients and traditional methods of preparation have made this place a long time favourite among the people of Abu Dhabi.

Al Sultan Restaurant and Grill, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Friday 2pm to 12am. Tel: (0) 2 641 2511, @alsultanrest.ae

Al Alamain Restaurant

Another veteran on Abu Dhabi’s restaurant scene, Al Alamain Restaurant has been on the block for a whopping 43 years. It offers a range of street food specialties at unbelievably low prices, like the hot dog and liver sandwiches at only Dhs6. With generous portions, low prices and an atmosphere that has resonated with residents for over 4 decades, this spot is a local favourite in the capital that keeps the crowds returning.

Al Alamain Restaurant, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, 5am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)2 677 8559

