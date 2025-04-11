A blast from the past…

Voyage through old Dubai, where luxury meets tradition by the iconic Dubai Creek. If you’re looking to explore the rich cultural tapestry of a global city that’s evolving at the speed of light, Al Seef Heritage Hotel is just what the doctor ordered. With the perfect blend of Emirati heritage and contemporary hospitality, you’ll find yourself in the heart of Old Dubai here, almost an unrecognisable escape from the glitzy skyscrapers that dot the city’s skyline.

Whether you’re walking through the old souk labyrinth or zipping by on a buggy, there’s one running theme throughout: you’re stepping into a time machine that’s about to whisk you away to an era bygone. The hotel almost hides in plain sight, camouflaged by the traditional market. And if you’re like us, you just might confidently stroll into a neighbouring property unawares.

Location

Dubai’s Al Seef district is in a word, unique. It’s located along the Dubai Creek, and is the ideal spot for a culture-soaked stroll in the cooler months like when we visited. The hotel’s location is convenient such that it entrenches you in old Dubai, but mere steps from sites of importance. You’re a stroll away from the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, spice and gold souks, restaurants like the star Bayt Al Wakeel, and a refreshing abra ride that’ll have you enjoying the sea breeze. Historical attractions, museums, and a horde of tourists never fail to put you in holiday mode, upping the relaxation factor on your stay at Al Seef Heritage Hotel.

Property

The hotel itself is spread across ten traditional Arabian buildings, their “Bayts” (or homes, in Arabic) intricately designed to evoke the spirit of ancient Arabia – architecture, artefacts, hues, doors, the whole nine yards. You’ll notice wind towers, vintage telephones and alarm clocks in your room, and such details skilfully woven with amenities that make modern living so convenient. You’ll be inclined to begin, or end your day on your own personal courtyard, peering over at the creek or stargazing right outside your doors. It makes you wonder how fast the city’s evolved, successfully staying true to the roots it’s risen from. Your room itself is almost minimalist, retaining only what you need for a memorable stay, and what they need to continue telling their story, uninterrupted.

Dining

Gastonomy enthusiasts will not be disappointed. Head to Sabaa, their on-site eat when it’s meal time and dig into a generous breakfast buffet, or more elaborate Emirati flavors with signature seafood picks, grilled meats, and popular favourites from around the globe. You can choose to sit indoors, or on a gorgeous day like when we visited, grab a table on their alfresco terrace that lets you people-watch as tourists haggle in the traditional souk underneath.

Commentary

When has Curio Collection by Hilton’s clever catalogue of properties ever failed to impress? With a multitude of unique hospitality offerings in the UAE and around the globe, travellers and luxury seekers are always on the lookout for what’s next with this group. All that said, Al Seef Heritage Hotel is a heritage-splashed journey through old Dubai. Find yourself playing tourist in this cultural nexus that houses everything from old artefacts to a pristinely-preserved historical feel.

It’s uncanny how you’ll feel as much at home as you’ll find yourself blending in seamlessly, with the many tourists that throng these streets.

What’s On verdict: At Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, you’ll realise a time machine is no longer a figment of your imagination.

Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai Curio Collection by Hilton, Al Seef Street, Dubai, rooms from Dhs270. Tel: (0)4 707 7080. @alseefheritagehoteldubai @sabaadxb