Get ready for a habibi takeover…

If you know Amr Diab, no introduction is needed. And if you don’t? You’ve probably heard habibi ya nour el ain at some point, either at a wedding or in a club. The Middle Eastern icon has spent decades shaping the sound of Arabic pop, and his music has traveled far beyond the region, earning him fans from Cairo to California. This Saturday, April 5, the legend himself is heading to Abu Dhabi for a massive night at Etihad Park on Yas Island.

Amr Diab x Adam Port

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Port / Keinemusik 🦋 (@adamport)



In an epic twist, Amr Diab won’t be performing solo. Joining him on stage for the first time ever in the UAE is Adam Port, a powerhouse in the Afro house scene. Two musical legends from different musical landscapes are coming together for a once-in-a-lifetime performance. Expect a mix of classics, groovy Afro beats and that signature Amr Diab energy that turns any concert into a full-blown party.

Amr Diab fun facts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amr Diab (@amrdiab)

Holds the Guinness World Record for the most World Music Awards won by a Middle Eastern artist.

His hit nour el ain (1996) became a global sensation, even inspiring Bollywood and Western remixes.

First Arab singer to top the Billboard World Albums chart.

Has over 30 albums and still dominates the charts every release.

Adam Port fun facts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Port / Keinemusik 🦋 (@adamport)

Part of the Berlin-based Keinemusik collective, known for their unique blend of house, techno, and Afro influences.

Initially started as a punk and hip hop DJ before getting into electronic music.

His remixes and sets have taken over clubs and festivals from Ibiza to Burning Man.

A master of remixes, known for his genre-crossing style.

Etihad Park, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Saturday April 5, 6pm-3am, tickets priced at Dhs410, available on Platinumlist.net.

Images: supplied/Instagram