Discover a host of thrilling new dining and staycation experiences with Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. If you’re planning a relaxing getaway, you can now enjoy a memorable stay with their exclusive UAE Residents’ Getaway package, which will have you relaxing and unwinding as you indulge in luxurious, world-class amenities throughout your stay. Find out more here.

A Paella Masterclass at Salero Tapas & Bodega

Mark your calendars for April 16, because an unforgettable culinary experience is in the works. You’ll now be able to get the scoop on how one of Spain’s most iconic dishes, the paella, is prepared in a special masterclass led by Chef Esteban Monroy. Enjoy a fun-filled evening as you learn to prepare this authentic dish in a special 60-minute session, while sipping on our signature beverages. In authentic fashion, there will also be flamenco performances from 8pm onwards.

Salero Tapas & Bodega, April 16, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 341 0000. salero.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com

Easter Sunday Brunch

Celebrate Easter with a delightful brunch on April 20, during which a stunning selection of dishes will be on offer and paired with live entertainment, including a guitarist and flamenco performance.

April 20, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house and wine, Dhs450 sparkling.

An Afternoon Tea Experience at Aspen Café

Indulge in a delightful Afternoon Tea experience at Aspen Café, where a refreshing welcome beverage of non-alcoholic sparkling and a selection of hot teas will make way for a delectable three-tier tea set. This is available to savour daily.

Aspen Café, 1pm to 7pm daily, Dhs200 for one diner, Dhs375 for two. aspen.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com

Make your reservations now at reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com or on Tel: (0)4 341 0000.

