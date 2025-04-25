Automotive history in the making…

Gone are the days when cars were predominantly associated with men. Women are here to take over the wheels, and they are no longer attaching themselves to the ‘small car syndrome’ either. To nail the point in, the Arabian Gazelles are showing off and launching the Middle East’s first all-women supercar rally.

The rally takes place next month from Thursday, May 1 to 4 and will travel through the emirates of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi before returning to Dubai.

It is the first all-women supercar rally in the Middle East, adding a sprinkle of luxury and elegance to the roads of the UAE. While most of the focus will be on the stunning four-wheel steel works of art, the backdrop is just as stunning with remote desert views and scenic coastlines.

A lineup of twenty trailblazing women from around the world will drive across the UAE to showcase not just power and precision but to celebrate freedom, connection, and shared momentum. It’s a coming together of women with one goal: to showcase the growing interest of women in motorsports and to ensure that every woman with a passion for the field has the opportunity to thrive, lead, and succeed.

Over the four days, the Arabian Gazelles will journey across the UAE, embracing all that the unique and varied landscapes have to offer. Each segment will blend the excitement of the open road with plenty of hospitality, cultural immersion, and thoughtfully curated experiences.

“This rally is about more than cars – it’s about claiming space, changing perceptions, and celebrating the strength of exceptional women who are shaping the future,” said Hanan Sobati (pictured above), Founder of Arabian Gazelles. “We’re not just behind the wheel, we’re leading the change, one powerful mile at a time.”

It begins with an exclusive BMW M Series track session organized by BMW Group Middle East at Dubai Autodrome (an FIA sanctioned motorsports circuit), followed by a drive along the tranquil coastlines of Fujairah. After a night’s rest at the stunning Naäma Beach Villas & Spa, the all-women crew will make the ascent up the dramatic Jebel Jais mountains, where yet another serene overnight retreat awaits. From here, they will head to Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Sarab where they will spend a night among the dunes and the stars before returning to Dubai for a grand celebration at Delano. What an experience!

Speaking on the rally, Ghita Mejdi, co-organizer of the Arabian Gazelles Rally and Founder of the kliff project stated, “This is a rally with a soul. Every detail was curated to honor the spirit of the women driving it – trailblazers, storytellers, and icons.”

She added, “They’re not here to compete; they’re here to connect, uplift, and inspire.”

Images: Supplied and Instagram