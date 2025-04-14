Can you really recreate Aegean charm inside a mall?

Yas Mall has quietly transformed into one of Abu Dhabi’s top dining destinations. Beyond shopping, it boasts an impressive lineup of restaurants that go far beyond the standard mall food court. With standout spots like Soraya, L’eto, Mezzaluna, and now AVLU, it has firmly established itself as a go-to for culinary enthusiasts. Conveniently located for both Abu Dhabi residents and visitors from Dubai, the mall takes full advantage of its prime Yas Island setting.

AVLU Greek & Turkish Cuisine aims to bring the flavours of Turkey and Greece straight to the UAE capital. Like many of Abu Dhabi’s top eateries, AVLU prioritises fresh, high-quality ingredients. Their breakfast spread is a shining example, featuring Turkish sesame simit, Canakkale Ezine cheese, seasonal fruits, and steaming cups of Turkish mountain tea.

Look and Feel

Drawing inspiration from the Aegean region, AVLU’s design masterfully balances rustic charm with modern elegance. Soft whites, earthy pastels, and warm peachy tones create an inviting atmosphere that feels like a Mediterranean escape. The hand-painted murals – intricate artworks that took over a month to complete – tell rich stories of Aegean life.

True to its name (which translates to “courtyard” in Turkish), AVLU’s standout feature is its courtyard-inspired dining space. Bathed in natural light, it offers an indoor, temperature-controlled sanctuary with a centrepiece lemon tree adding to the Mediterranean aesthetic.

Images: supplied

The Menu

For lunch, we put ourselves in the capable hands of executive chef Olcay Hanci, and the menu does not disappoint. We start with grilled Greek octopus and baked manti (Dhs48), followed by a standout favourite – the aubergine millefeuille (Dhs48) layered with green Manouri cheese and Turkish labneh. The slow-cooked beef cheeks (Dhs128) are melt-in-the-mouth, while the Dolmadakia (Dhs34), made with Tokat vine leaves, dolma rice, and smoked yogurt, offers a fresh twist on a classic.

For meat lovers, the Hunter’s Board (Dhs695) is a feast designed for four, packed with chicken, keftedakia, and lamb souvlaki – a protein-packed spectacle that’s perfect for sharing.

Verdict: Beautifully designed with a menu that delivers on flavor, AVLU is a worthy pit stop for anyone visiting Yas Mall.

AVLU, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thur 9am to 10.30pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 11.30pm. @avlu.restaurant