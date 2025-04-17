Howling good news….

Book lovers in the UAE, particularly our friends in Sharjah, this is the news for you. If you have a bookshelf packed with books, it’s time to add to the overflow, as the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is coming to Sharjah this April.

If you haven’t heard of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, it’s a sale that features a million books starting for prices as low as Dhs2. You can expect plenty of English and Arabic titles, with vast options for children and adults alike. From historical fiction to photography books, romance, thrillers, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Bad Wolf Books – UAE (@bigbadwolf.uae)

In Sharjah, the sale takes place at the Expo Centre Sharjah in Hall 4. It is a part of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 – one of the region’s most celebrated literary events.

The sale takes place from April 23 to May 4, 2025, from 10am to 10pm.

Want more good news? You can enter the venue for free, meaning more spending money for your book haul.

More about the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is a sale that takes place around the world in 15 countries and 47 different cities.

It returns to Dubai at least once a year, and thousands of book lovers pack the venue for hours on end, strolling past tables packed with books to find their next read.

But it’s not limited to just the UAE. The sale takes place around the world in 15 countries and 47 different cities.

The main aim of the sale is to make books affordable and accessible so everyone can read. After all, according to the Big Bad Wolf, ‘Books are a right, not a privilege…’

If you’re visiting the sale for the first time, here are some tips offered by the Big Bad Wolf himself. To find out more about the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, visit this link here. Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, Expo Centre Sharjah, Hall 4, from April 23 to May 4, 10am to 10pm, free to enter, @bigbadwolf.uae

Images: Big Bad Wolf and Getty Images