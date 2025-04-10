Bluewaters is turning a canvas of collective expression….

It’s art season in Dubai, and there’s so much to do to keep you culture vulture busy. The usual festivals may already be in your calendar, but take note of this new arts festival taking place in Dubai: the Bluewaters Art Festival.

Taking place at Bluewaters Dubai, the nine-day art festival will add a splash of colour to the city’s prominent waterfront destination. It is set to take place starting this weekend, from April 12 to 20, 2025. The Bluewaters Art Festival will centre around the theme ‘Reconnect’, and will feature over 20 awe-inspiring murals, interactive installations, live performances, and hands-on workshops.

It takes place under the night sky, essentially turning Bluewaters Dubai into a vibrant open-air gallery. The festival will run from 4pm to midnight – so you don’t have to worry about burning your skin exploring under the sun.

The works of art at the festival are creations by 23 visionary artists from the UAE, Türkiye, New York, the UK, and beyond. The festival aims to bridge cultures, generations, and perspectives, showcasing art as a shared visual language through dynamic installations, thought-provoking sculptures, and sensory experiences.

Expect striking murals, intricate fabric installations, and large-scale inflatable art. For a more immersive experience, visitors can explore installations, and there are thought-provoking outdoor sculptures, too.

You will also find a number of indoor exhibits dotted across the island, allowing you to truly explore everything Bluewaters Dubai has to offer. One not to miss includes Kanvas Room, where you will be amazed by the dynamic light installations and interactive immersive art.

A curated gallery experience will spotlight the works of seven featured artists, including Areen Hassan, whose sensory installations reflect her Palestinian heritage, and Kaveh Ahanger, whose digital murals and string art will create visually stunning connections between Bluewaters’ structures.

Want to get creative yourself? There are a number of hands-on workshops that both the kids and adults can partake in. This includes fluid art, tote bag painting, shadow cutting, and more. To partake in the workshops, all you need to do is spend Dhs150 or more at any Bluewaters venue and present their receipt at the entrance. Do note, you can’t book spots as it’s on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, there will be immersive art talks and live performances. And don’t forget, you can enjoy a bite to eat at one of the very many restaurants at the venue.

Handy tip: Don’t forget to pick up a handy booklet map at the venue that highlights all the festival locations and key installations.

