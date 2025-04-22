Sponsored: Five days of fun…

Abu Dhabi is fast becoming the heartbeat of culture in the region — and BRED Abu Dhabi is leading the charge. Set in Yas Marina Circuit, BRED is a five-day takeover that brings together the best elements of music, fashion, sports and gaming, art, food, and street culture in one unmissable event.

This year’s edition promises to be the boldest yet, headlined by an array of global music legends who are set to light up the stage. Prepare to witness the hip-hop icon Nas live in concert. R&B heavyweight PARTYNEXTDOOR is also due to perform on Sat, April 26, and UK rap star Nines are just a few of the huge names on an electrifying lineup.

BRED is more than just music though, it’s an incredible celebration of self-expression and creative spirit. From live street art and immersive fashion drops to curated food experiences and interactive cultural showcases, BRED turns every corner into a space of inspiration. Whether you’re a sneakerhead, a foodie, or someone who just loves a great vibe, BRED has something for everyone. Some amazing brands are showing up to BRED too such as New Balance, Timberland, Gibraltar Studio and 5ivepillars.

Taking place every April, BRED is fast becoming a fixture on Abu Dhabi’s cultural calendar, a month already known for hosting some of the city’s most iconic events. It reflects the capital’s commitment to pushing boundaries and creating platforms where global and local talent collide.

As Abu Dhabi evolves into the region’s cultural capital, BRED is not only attracting international talent but also building community through creativity.

Don’t miss out on the event that’s redefining what a festival can be. BRED is on from Wednesday 23 to Sunday 27 April, from 5pm til late. For tickets and the full schedule, visit bredabudhabi.com.

