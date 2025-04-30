Another wonder in the capital…

Back in 2023, we told you a stunning new butterfly garden was in the works in Abu Dhabi. Now, it’s been announced that Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi will open to the public in Al Qana, in September 2025 – that’s only over four months away.

Located right by The National Aquarium, the development will serve as a sanctuary for more than 40 butterfly species and 2000 fluttering friends, alongside stunning flora and fauna. Three distinct zones, Asia, the Americas and Eden Café, will take you on a joyful journey that will have you exploring lush tropical gardens inspired by these regions’ ecosystems.

Images: supplied

This is all set to be the region’s first immersive butterfly sanctuary, giving you a one-of-a-kind experience in the heart of the capital. With the climate-controlled facility playing host to over 10,000 butterflies alongside interactive exhibits and engaging animal encounters, the visually-stunning addition to the capital will appeal to nature-lovers, families, and anyone that loves and appreciates natural beauty.

Features

Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi will also feature lush tropical landscapes enclosed within climate-controlled bio-domes, to replicate diverse ecosystems from around the world. Like we mentioned prior, the facility will be divided into two zones, Asia and The Americas, each highlighting species native to its region.

In addition to butterflies, you can also encounter two-toed sloths, caiman crocodiles, and American insects in the Americas dome, while the Asian dome will host bearcats, koi carp, and a range of Asian insects, making for a truly immersive experience.

Alongside the brilliant butterfly and insect species, Eden Café will also feature a cascading waterfall, a serene koi pond, and white peacocks – and you will have the opportunity to have high tea with butterflies. The insect species will be showcased within enclosures, while pupa displays will introduce you to the live development of these delicate creatures.

Snap-happy visitors, tourists, school groups and nature lovers will enjoy a magical experience, as Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi will also feature an enchanting starlight night setting. For those seeking an exciting yet educational experience, a highlight you can look forward to will be the dwarf honeybee exhibit.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates ahead of the big opening…

Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, opening September 2025. @thebutterflygardensuae