Sponsored: Fasten your seatbelts for an epic weekend of music, food and vibes…

Fans of bangin’ beats and mouthwatering eats are in for an absolute treat this April, as Club Social is coming to town again to turn up the volume and the fun with the ultimate weekend party at Etihad Park from April 18 to 20. Whether you’re heading over for the music, the food, or just the unmatched vibes, this three-day festival is where you need to be.

Get to set to tap your feet and bob your heads along to some of the most iconic musical performers on the planet, as they take you on a trip down memory lane at Club Social this month. Turning up the jukebox on Yas Island will be global icons such as Usher, Snow Patrol, The Kooks, Raye, and London Grammar, in the kind of weekend that’ll have you reminiscing all year long and checking your social feed for updates on the entertainment extravaganza’s return to the capital. It’ll also be pushing Abu Dhabi’s fast-rising status at the entertainment capital of the region through the stratosphere.

And when you want to take a breather from all the action on stage, make sure you swing by the Good Vibes Village, where foodies, families, and festival fans can experience a series of delicious eats, entertaining games, and thrilling activations throughout the weekend.

So whether you plan to show up for laid back hangs and positive vibes or plan to lace up your dancing shoes so you can keep up with all the electricity on stage, Club Social Abu Dhabi is the place to be without a doubt. See you there…

Club Social Abu Dhabi, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 18 to 19 5pm onwards, April 20 4pm, prices vary. ticketmaster.ae