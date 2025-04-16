Sponsored: Love Ikos, Hate Leaving

Ikos Resorts are the ultimate escape from reality. The seven resorts, spread across both Greece and Spain redefine the all-inclusive experience with ultimate luxury. You’ll love Ikos, but hate leaving.

Head to Ikos Odisia in Corfu, Greece and experience an unmatched blend of luxury hospitality, immersive cultural experiences, and unforgettable moments. Settled within 60 acres of lush greenery, as soon as you step into the resort you’ll feel relaxed. Breathe in the fresh, forest air, stroll across velvet sands and enjoy the peace and quiet of the location on a secluded bay.

The terrace restaurants, refined suites and golden sands all make the most of the glittering sea vistas. Enjoy a life of all-inclusive luxury on sparkling shores, where everything is included in your stay.

Dining at Ikos Odisia is a delicious journey, there are 10 restaurants curated by Michelin-starred chefs offering diverse flavours from around the world, from Nikkei to Italian, French, Spanish, Asian, and authentic Corfiot cuisine. There is something for every taste, even the fussiest of eaters. Each restaurant presents a new gastronomic atmosphere, and each are included in your stay. Also included as part of your stay is a unique Dine Out experience for you to explore the flavours of Corfu at the finest local restaurants. Visit a local restaurant at no extra cost, and immerse yourself in the unique local culture and culinary traditions.

Guests can try a variety of activities such as watersports like paddleboarding, windsurfing or even do a diving class, team sports like beach volleyball, or join one of the classes like Zumba, aerobics or yoga. If you want to take a private yacht tour around the island, you can do that too for an extra cost. Experience the unique Local Discovery option and take to the road for the whole day in a complimentary Tesla, part of the Local Drive Adventure programme. Discover the stunning Ionian coast and over the verdant hills, stop to admire historic landmarks in Corfu’s Unesco-listed Old Town.

The resort is also great for families, kids can enjoy dedicated pools, a creche, a kids club, a teens club and tailored activities for younger guests. There’s a even a supper club where younger guests can dine together with fun activities and supervision..

If you want to enjoy the upgraded experience, Deluxe Collection includes best-in-class suites and additional luxuries such as complimentary spa treatments and access to exclusive areas.

Ikos is more than a getaway, it’s an invitation to fall in love with every moment…