Sponsored: What a magical way to spend a weekend…

Get ready for a celestial adventure like no other as Cosmic Glow lights up Jebel Hafit Desert Park over three magical evenings, April 19, April 26, and May 3. Part of the Mountain Trails & Tales series, this unforgettable event invites guests to experience the night sky at a UNESCO World Heritage Site from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Set beneath the dramatic peaks of Jebel Hafit, there will be a vibrant mix of stargazing and immersive activities for all ages. From deep-sky telescope viewings and planet spotting to UV painting and silk-screening workshops inspired by Arab astronomy, there’s something for every curious mind. Don’t forget to bring a T-shirt to customize — or grab one onsite to create your own cosmic fashion.

Highlights include an enchanting Night Archaeology Tour guided by an Emirati culture expert, astrophotography sessions with Al Sadeem Observatory astronomers, and lively drumming circles that echo through the desert night. To add to the vibe, guests are encouraged to dress in glow-in-the-dark outfits and UV-reactive makeup — creating a human constellation under the stars.

Elevate your evening with a pre-ordered F&B package by Cucina del Sul, featuring grilled skewers, fresh salads, a live kaak station, and fun snacks for kids.

Early bird tickets for the April 19 event start at Dhs104 for adults and Dhs88 for children. Regular tickets are Dhs130 and Dhs110. Extend the experience with glamping or exclusive hotel stays in Al Ain — the Gulf Tourism Capital 2025. From historic forts and lush oases to golden deserts and mountain backdrops, Al Ain offers the perfect mix of culture and scenery. For Cosmic Glow, heritage, nature, and the night sky will come together in a dynamic and inspiring atmosphere. . Add a laid-back atmosphere, upbeat sounds, and a setting that feels worlds away, this is where storytelling meets science, and every evening flows with rhythm, discovery, and a touch of pure wonder.

Book your tickets now at Platinum List and explore more at mountaintrailsandtales.com.