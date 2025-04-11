The laugh track shall play on repeat…

If there’s one show that immediately comes to mind when we mention last year’s Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, it has to be the Dave Chappelle performance. And whether that means you can’t wait to laugh out loud to his humour again, or that you wish you’d attended, there’s good news for you either way, because the comedy legend is heading back to the UAE capital’s Etihad Arena for another side-splitting performance on June 27.

Images: supplied, What’s On archive

Dave’s successes include the groundbreaking “Chappelle’s Show” that ran from 2003 to 2006, with his unique take on global and societal issues appealing to hordes of fans around the world. His leading accolades include 5 Emmy Awards and 6 Grammys.

He will be returning to town as part of this summer’s Abu Dhabi Comedy Season which will also include performances by other massive brands in the comedy game, including Trevor Noah (April 26), Kevin Hart (May 2), Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (May 3), Michael McIntyre (May 10), May 29 (Jo Koy), May 30 (Gad Elmaleh), July 12 (Bill Burr) and possibly more names that are yet to be announced.

While last year’s show drew 14,000 fans of rib-tickling comedy, this summer’s season of laughmakers is expected to to pull far bigger numbers.

Admit one, admit all…

Tickets to Dave Chappelle’s show will be available in a matter of days, with pre-sales kicking off on April 14 and 15, before general sales begin on April 16.

See you there…

Dave Chappelle Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 27, April 15, 8am Live Nation and ticketmaster presale, April 16 8am, general sales. livenation.me. ticketmaster.ae