The next course: This little lot is behind some of Dubai’s most exciting debut restaurants. Find out what inspires them to cook in 2025, then get booking…

A new restaurant in Dubai is always an optimistic thing. The sector is awash with talent and loves to embrace the positive. But opening a restaurant ain’t ever easy, even without a rather fickle dining scene and the rising cost of… everything. So, what’s it like to jump into the Dubai food pool in 2025?

Gabriela (Gabi) Chamorro

The one who’s turned a supper club into a fully-fledged restaurant

After a much-lauded supper club, chef Gabriela (Gabi) Chamorro is ready to settle down. Her debut restaurant, Girl & The Goose –Restaurante Centroamerica, is now open at Anantara Downtown Dubai, with a mission to educate diners on Central American cuisine. “Life is about growth, and while I never imagined this step at first, everything changed after culinary school in Barcelona and my 2022 kitchen takeovers,” she shares. The transition from pop-up to permanent space wasn’t immediate, but momentum grew when she and her husband met Ziad and Rowan Kamel of Rosy Hospitality Group. “We developed the initial concept and spoke to many people, but it wasn’t until we met Ziad and Rowan that things really took shape.” After scouting spaces, they walked into Anantara Downtown Dubai and knew it was the one. “Beyond Anantara’s prestige, the space had everything: a prime lobby location, an open kitchen, private dining, and a stunning courtyard,” she explains. On a personal note, the choice felt serendipitous. “Years ago, I took my mum to Anantara’s Maldives resort for her birthday – a trip I had saved for a long time. That experience made Anantara special to me.”

Bringing Girl & The Goose to life has been a learning curve. “The biggest challenges? Figuring out what we wanted to create, finding the right location, managing construction delays, and not running out of money,” she admits. Surprisingly, the menu was the easiest part. “Scaling it, setting up processes, and hiring the right team were far more complex,” she says. But seeing it all come together has been worth it.

Must-order dishes? Green pipian kingfish ceviche with lychee ice-cream, yuca gnocchi with lobster bisque, and the hojuelas with white toasted chocolate and goat cheese ganache topped with papaya ice-cream and sumac

Girl and the Goose, Anantara Downtown Dubai, daily noon to 1am. Tel: (0)52 772 9888. girlandthegoose.com

Haya Bishouty

The one that celebrates the beauty of Palestine

Alserkal Avenue just got a little more soulful with the arrival of Haya’s Kitchen Meets Kave – a heartfelt collaboration between chef Haya Bishouty and Kave co-founder Rania. “I never had a business plan for Haya’s Kitchen – it just grew naturally,” says Haya. “But when Rania and I talked about this step, it felt right. I trusted my gut.” Having hosted iftars, falafel pop-ups, and workshops at Kave for years, Bishouty saw the space as a second home. “We first discussed a kitchen years ago, but the timing wasn’t right. When we sat down in the autumn of last year, we knew it was now or never.” The new space blends Kave’s ethos of sustainability with Bishouty’s deep love for Palestinian heritage. “Each dish is a tribute to our Tetas – what they fed us, what they foraged, what we remember.” The menu reimagines nostalgic flavours into sandwiches, salads, and breakfast plates, proving that tradition and timeless recipes are exactly what UAE diners are hankering for.

Must-order dishes? Msakhan taboon, macaroni bil laban, mjaddara, chicken za’atar sandwiches and Teta’s lemonade

Haya’s Kitchen, Kave, Alserkal Avenue, Tue to Fri 10am to 7pm, Sat and Sun 11am to 8pm, Mondays closed. @hayasktchn

Nick Alvis

The prodigal British one goes solo

No stranger to the UAE’s culinary scene, Chef Nick Alvis has just lifted the curtain on his new restaurant at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa. The Beam, his latest venture following the award-winning folly by Nick and Scott, is a homegrown, bistro-style concept offering a charmingly casual, approachable dining experience in an alfresco garden terrace setting.

The Beam was born when Le Royal Meridien approached Alvis with the opportunity to put his name above the door, granting him complete creative freedom. “Having my name on the door means taking full ownership, ensuring that every detail comes from the heart and is something I truly believe in,” he says. After fifteen years in Dubai’s dining scene, he saw the chance to create a concept with broad appeal – one that resonated with both food lovers and a wider audience. “I’ve admired both Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa and Grosvenor House since I first arrived in Dubai,” he explains. Their legacy of culinary excellence made it an ideal fit.

The Beam’s menu celebrates local, seasonal, and responsibly sourced produce, inspired by Europe’s most beloved culinary traditions. Sustainability was a priority. “Rather than discarding everything, we made a conscious effort to restore and repurpose as much as possible,” Alvis shares.

Bringing The Beam to life required a complete overhaul. “We stripped everything back to bricks and mortar, then started from scratch,” he recalls. Seeing The Beam’s sign light up for the first time was a special moment, but for Alvis, the heart of the restaurant lies in its people. Led by Bojan Cirjanic in the kitchen and Milo Dawson on the restaurant floor, the team embodies passion and dedication.

For Alvis, The Beam is just the beginning. “The journey has been incredible, and we’re just getting started,” he teases.

Must-order dishes? Beer battered haddock and chips, truffle braised beef cheek and Portobello mushroom short crust pie and the artichoke risotto

The Beam, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Mon to Fri 5pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 1pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 316 5555. @thebeamdubai

Ionel Catau

The game-changing one that’s elevating Emirati cuisine

Chef Ionel Catau’s journey to opening Gerbou is one of deep respect for Emirati culinary traditions, combined with a passion for innovation. “It’s an incredible honour to showcase the richness of Emirati cuisine,” he shares. “With every dish, we hope to tell a story, preserving heritage, and adding a new chapter.” Drawing from his experience in Michelin-starred kitchens, Catau alongside award-winning Emirati pastry chef, Sahar Al Awadhi seamlessly blend local flavours with global influences, elevating classic dishes while remaining true to their origins. A standout feature of Gerbou is its Tanoor-cooked dishes, inspired by the centuries-old underground pit cooking method. “The slow roasting infuses the meat with an incredible depth of flavour,” he explains. “It’s about patience, precision, and respecting the process.” Beyond the menu, Gerbou’s striking design is a tribute to the UAE’s creative talent. “The incredible space, which honours the UAE’s Bedouin culture, is all part of the immersive experience,” says Chef Ionel.

Must-order dishes? Chicken machboos, prawn za’atar, seabream dhin khaneen and sago pudding

Gerbou, Street 20 Nad Al Sheba 1, daily noon to 3pm, 7pm to 11pm (daily breakfast from 7am to 10.30am; from 8am Fri to Sun). Tel: (0)4 222 6888. @gerbou

Obaid Almulla, Mohammed Murad, Tareq Roumie, and Ray Yafi

The local entrepreneurs mega collab one

Tucked away in the inviting interiors of Dar Al Wasl Mall, A Normal Day is a new space designed to feel like home. Created by Obaid Almulla, Mohammed Murad, Tareq Roumie, and Ray Yafi, it blends thoughtful hospitality with a sense of familiarity. “We want guests to feel at ease, like they’re stepping into a friend’s home,” the founders share. The menu, led by Chef Illia Andriushyn, is built on quality ingredients and straightforward techniques. “It’s about creating food that feels personal, like something you’d enjoy at a good friend’s table,” Andriushyn says. With reimagined breakfast classics and elevated comfort food, every dish embodies simplicity with a refined touch. After hours, the space transforms into a creative test kitchen, where guest chefs collaborate on exclusive menus, ensuring that the restaurant is always evolving – just like a great conversation around the dinner table.

Must-order dishes? Focaccia sandwich, beef tartare, and the breakfast bun

A Normal Day, Dar Al Wasl Mall, daily 8am (9am on Sun) to 5pm (closed Mondays). Tel: (0)4 886 8380.

@anormalday.ae