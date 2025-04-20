Dubai is first rolling out 100 self driving taxis for a trial in 2025…

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Go to bring autonomous taxis to the emirate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai)

Apollo Go is Baidu’s autonomous ride-hailing service, a global leader in autonomous transport solutions. Baidu is one of China’s leading multinational technology companies, specialising in internet services and AI. The Apollo Go company provides self-driving taxis across China, specifically Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and more. The MoU was signed in a ceremony attended by H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority, and Mr. Halton Niu, General Manager of Overseas Business at Baidu’s Intelligent Driving Group (IDG).

Under the terms of the MoU, Apollo Go and RTA will initiate a trial of 100 autonomous taxis in 2025, starting hosting passengers on fully driverless rides in 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai)

The vehicles are equipped with 40 sensors and detectors to ensure the highest standards of automation and safety. This model has already achieved remarkable success and garnered widespread acclaim from users in China.

Apollo Go has already maintained a record of 150 million kilometers of safe driving. the company has completed 10 million autonomous ride-hailing services in total, making it the largest operator in autonomous fleet. Robotaxi generation 6 (RT6), which is specially designed for autonomous ride-hailing service, has been widely welcomed and praised by passengers. We can’t wait to see some self-driving taxis in Dubai…