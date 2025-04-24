For your next outing, here are 17 unmissable foods and dining experiences to try in Dubai…

Along with the weekly crop of restaurant debuts that call Dubai home, the city is also filled with some truly iconic foods that help shape its culinary landscape. Whether you just moved here, are visiting for the first time, or a long-time restaurant who’s craving a familiar favourite, some of these landmark spots and dishes have been around since the seventies, while others are more recent but still impactful…

1. For new supper club fun: Tiff’s Table

Tiff’s Table is a brand-new supper club in Dubai, curated by South African-born chef Tiffany Eslick. Held in her cosy apartment with an eclectic tablescape, it brings together diverse guests for intimate dining experiences focused on good food. After training at the prestigious Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland, Eslick showcases seasonal, local ingredients, including produce from Emirates Bio Farm, Below Farm and Dibba Bay oysters to spectacular effect. The vibrant, welcoming atmosphere encourages solo diners to connect, making it the perfect setting for anyone seeking great food and new friendships. The next seating takes place on April 27, 2025. DM directly for reservations, or details of future supperclubs.

@tiffstable

2. For lamb chops and silky hummus: Al Damyati Express

If you’re after five-star service and mood lighting, Al Damyati isn’t your spot. But if you’re here for 1kg of perfectly grilled, smoky lamb chops (Dhs200) that beg to be nibbled straight off the bone – welcome to old-school Al Damyati Express. The atmosphere? Think canteen-style with bright lights, no frills, just pure, carnivorous joy. And the best part? A massive, silky-smooth plate of hummus – perfect for dunking every juicy bite. Tucked away in Karama, this is the kind of place where the food does all the talking. And it’s got a lot to say.

Al Damyati Express, 43 Al Quds Street, Bur Dubai, daily 7am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 268 7555. @al_damyati_express_restaurant_

3. For locally-sourced ice-cold milkshakes: Rumailah Farm Cafe

Let’s face it: a milkshake is just a way to eat double the amount of ice cream in half the time. And at Rumailah Farm’s drive-thru, they take that mission seriously. Made with the freshest, creamiest dairy straight from their happy herd of Jersey cows in Fujairah, these shakes are a game-changer. The Mango Milkshake (Dhs23) is like sipping sunshine, while the Peanut Butter Milkshake (Dhs23) is pure, nutty indulgence. No artificial flavours – just rich, velvety goodness. Swing by their Jumeirah Road drive-thru, grab a shake, and prepare for a brain freeze that’s 100 per cent worth it.

Rumailah Farm Café, daily 8am to 3am, 809 Jumeirah Beach Road, Tel: (0)4 333 0001. @rumailah.farm

4. For locally-grown oysters: Dibba Bay Farm Shop

A table by the seaside while enjoying some oysters is a pretty unbeatable pairing and, luckily for you, Dibba Bay’s oyster shack – located in Dubai Fishing Harbour 2 – and its line-up of fresh oysters make it a reality. These locally farmed bivalves from the UAE’s eastern coast are shucked to order and served in the traditional way with a selection of condiments, including mignonette, and cocktail sauce. We suggest ordering a dozen, alongside a plate of organic smoked salmon, local soft cheeses and bruschetta.

Dibba Bay Farm Shop, Fishing Harbour 2, Umm Suqeim. Tel: (0)54 438 8537. @dibbabay

5. For spectacular hand rolls: Kokoro Hand Roll Bar

Making waves in Alserkal Avenue, Kokoro Hand Roll Bar is all about, you guessed it, addictive open-faced temaki (hand rolls). You can enjoy them a la carte or opt for omakase-style sets of three to five, offering everything from the traditional spicy tuna to creative takes on surf and turf. Pair your rolls with a selection of small plates while soaking in the sleek, minimalist vibe of the space, complete with quirky rubber ducks – a playful tribute to the Texas-based chef, Daniel “Ducky” Lee.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, daily noon to 12.30am. No reservations. eatekokoro.xyz. ALSO: Nad Al Sheba

6. For the fishermen’s catch of the day: Bu Qtair

There was a time at Bu Qtair when you had to park on a dusty side street, place your order in a wobbly caravan, find a plastic stool, and then eat your dinner off polystyrene plates. It was fun and cute. Thanks to its runaway success, what was once a charming fish shack in a Jumeirah car park has evolved and now operates out of Dubai Fishing Harbour. Freshly-caught fish is seasoned well and cooked simply – it’s as straightforward as that but, boy, does it deliver on taste and memories.

Bu Qtair, Old 32B Street – Umm Suqeim, daily 1pm to 11.30pm (1.30pm on Fri). Tel: (0)55 705 2130. buqtairrestaurant.com

7. For knock-your-socks-off feta brûlée: Three by Eva

In a city filled with Middle Eastern food institutions, Three by Eva –opened in 2021 – may still be one of the new kids on the block. But thanks to its smash-hit homage to homely Arabic cuisine, crafted by mother and daughters Eva Halasa, Emilie, and Lilian, it has already cemented itself as an icon. One standout dish? The unforgettable feta brûlée – a marriage of feta, dates, and thyme, with the cheese caramelised into a delicate, crackling coat. It’s a flavour tripwire of sweet and savoury, best enjoyed with their homemade walnut and dates sourdough bread. This gorgeous dish (and its flame-torched top) is just one of the many must-try items at the Al Wasl eatery – now also available at their new home in Time Out Market – proving why Three by Eva remains one of Dubai’s most beloved homegrown spots.

Three by Eva, Villa 53, Al Wasl Road, Jumeira 2, daily 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 576 2888.

@threebyeva. ALSO: Time Out Market

8. For high-end Emirati cuisine: Gerbou

Until now, Emirati cuisine has been overlooked in the fine-dining world, rarely given the spotlight it deserves. Gerbou aims to change that. Opened in February, this architecturally-stunning Nad Al Sheba gem is celebrating local flavours with a contemporary touch, blending Emirati tradition with modern technique. Championing the UAE’s growing farm-to-table movement, chef Ionel Catau and Emirati pastry chef Sahar Al Awadhi source well over half of their ingredients locally. Fujairah prawns, kissed by the grill and brightened with za’atar salsa verde, sit alongside a staple chicken machboos, topped with locally grown vegetables and spiced in homage to the UAE’s deep-rooted culinary ties with India, among other mezze treats and mixed grills. Put it to the top of your must-visit list.

Gerbou, Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba, from 7pm. Tel: (0)4 222 6888. gerbou.com

9. For street-side shawarma: Set Alsham

Shawarmas come in many forms – chicken or beef, packed with pickles and veggies, slathered in hummus or dripping with garlic sauce. In Dubai, finding a great shawarma is never a challenge, but some stand out above the rest. We’re especially partial to the Syrian-style meat shawarma from Set Alsham on Beach Road. Wrapped in their house-made saj bread, grilled to crispy perfection, and served with a special garlic sauce, it’s a shawarma experience worth seeking out. The extra char from the grill gives it that irresistible smoky crunch – simple, satisfying, and delicious.

Set Alsham, Beach Road, daily 11am to 2am. Tel: (0)52 785 6449. @shawarma_set_alsham

10. For real-deal kunafa: Feras Restaurant & Sweets

Among Dubai’s iconic foods, kunafa is the golden child. This beloved Palestinian dessert is a rich, buttery indulgence that deserves the spotlight. Since kunafa is so dear to our hearts, we’ll happily order a 1kg wheel (Dhs105, good for up to six people) from Feras, a Dubai institution that has been serving truly magical kunafa for decades. It starts with clarified butter-soaked filo dough, layered with mild cheese curd, then baked to golden perfection. A final drizzle of rosewater and orange blossom syrup and a sprinkle of pistachios complete this irresistible masterpiece.

Feras Restaurant & Sweets, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha, daily 8am to 2am.

Tel: (0)4 341 3123. ferassweets.ae

11. For the perfect steak frites: CQ French Brasserie

As you’ve probably noticed, we’re in the midst of a steak frites renaissance, with restaurants offering everything from casual, neighbourhood-style dishes to indulgent, luxe versions worth every penny. Dubai’s culinary scene can easily support multiple steak-frites-only spots, as evidenced by the long lines at Le Relais L’Entrecôte that opened earlier this year. However, we still have a soft spot for an old favourite, albeit with a fresh name: CQ Brasserie – formerly Couqley – the Dubai OG. It’s a place that remains close to our hearts. A perfectly sourced steak frites, served with an outrageously delicious buttery sauce, paired with a bottle of wine, is just Dhs349 for two on Mondays. It’s a deal that’s hard to beat.

Mövenpick Hotel, Cluster A, JLT, daily noon to 1am. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. @cqbrasserie

12. For dining in the desert: Sonara Camp

You can keep your sunset at the beach, thanks, but for us, the real magic happens in the desert. That’s where the colours pop and the serenity hits a whole new level, especially as the evening chill rolls in and you find yourself pulling your blanket a little tighter. Book a spot at Sonara Desert Camp, where you’ll descend a massive wooden staircase into a crater, all under a canopy of twinkling fairy lights, for an unforgettable BBQ dinner. This stunning location could easily coast by on its views and serve up mediocre food, but the cuisine here is genuinely top-notch. Add in a fire show and a falconry display, and you’ve got a sunset dining experience you’ll never forget.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dhs690 adults, and Dhs280 children (low season), Dhs890 adults and Dhs390 children (high season), Dhs990 adults and Dhs450 children (peak season), drinks sold separately. Tel: (0)50 336 7909. nara.ae

13. For a picnic by the beach: ODEON Dubai

Why settle for soggy sarnies and a packet of crisps when you can elevate your beach day with a gourmet picnic, all thanks to ODEON? This underrated French restaurant and deli takes the hassle out of preparing a picnic, offering a ready-made hamper filled with indulgent treats. For just Dhs250, you’ll get two made-to-order sandwiches on fresh baguette, tailored to your taste, plus two refreshing juices of your choice. Add to that a pack of Petrossian truffle chips for that extra touch of luxury, a fresh fruit cup, four mini pastries from the patisserie, and a bottle of still water. It’s everything you need to enjoy a perfect, hassle-free picnic by the beach.

ODEON Dubai, Jumeirah 3, daily 8am to 10pm, Tel:(0)4 340 2272. @odeondubai

14. For relaxed food hall dining: Neighbourhood Food Hall

Neighbourhood Food Hall breezed onto the scene in 2022 in Motor City, bringing well-known names alongside exciting newcomers. While there’s been plenty of changeover over the years, the current lineup includes new Oriental Dining serving Malaysian and Singaporean cuisine, the popular burger joint High Joint, the authentic Tacos Los Hermanos, and the breakout hits, chef Akmal’s new pizza spot Pizzeria Funkcolio, and Al Naqa Lao Kebab House, which have taken the city by storm.

Neighbourhood Food Hall, Motor City, Sun to Thur noon to 11pm, Fri and Sat noon to midnight. Tel: (0)55 856 9696. @neighbourhoodfoodhalls

15. For Japanese-style ramen: Kinoya

Neha Mishra was already a ramen star before opening Kinoya. After a wildly successful run of sold-out supper clubs, she opened her first restaurant in The Greens, and the accolades have kept rolling in. At Kinoya, you can try the shio paintan ramen, made with a rich, creamy chicken broth – the first bowl Mishra ever crafted. Another standout is the spicy duck ramen with smoked duck slices and crispy shallots. The restaurant’s interiors evoke a laid-back Japanese vibe, from the main seating area and private dining rooms to the ramen counter, where lucky guests can watch Mishra work her magic.

Kinoya, The Onyx Tower 2, The Greens, daily noon to 1am (closed Mondays). Tel: (0)4 220 2920.

@kinoya.ae

16. For authentic food tours: Frying Pan Adventures

Despite Dubai’s abundance of white-clothed, Michelin-starred dining rooms, many would tout that Old Dubai is the epicentre of food culture in the city. If you want to peel back the shiny skin of Dubai and experience it like the locals do, Frying Pan Adventures is your ticket. Their tours take you off the beaten path to discover alleys, people, foods, and stories that only long-time locals know. You’ll feast on mouthwatering pani puri, crispy falafel, shawarma, and biryanis, all while learning about the migration and community that shaped Dubai’s diverse food scene. With passionate guides sharing tales of the city’s evolution, you’ll leave feeling more connected to the heart and soul of Dubai’s culinary culture. Still the best, still the one and only worth doing. Tours start from Dhs435.

fryingpanadventures.com

17. For homegrown beachside burgers: Salt

There are only a few foods that are suitable to be eaten while wearing soggy swimwear. Pizza, tacos – go ahead. Afternoon tea? Not so much. Burgers, however, are the ideal fodder after a splash in the sea, and their diminutive cousins, sliders, even more so. Salt Burger on Kite Beach has the perfect blend of food, packaging, location and seating. Stroll off the beach, knock the sand off your flip flops, and join the queue for the most moreish, tasty, juicy sliders in Dubai (the fries are awesome, too). And when the sun starts to dip… wow, the scene is idyllic.

Salt, Kite Beach, 24/7. Tel: (600) 555551. @findsalt