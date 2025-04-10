Sponsored: They’ll even race against humans…

Abu Dhabi is set to host a groundbreaking fusion of technology, speed, and entertainment as the A2RL x DCL Autonomous Drone Championship flies into ADNEC Marina Hall on April 11 and 12.

This high-energy event will feature a new era of drone racing where artificial intelligence takes centre stage. Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX modules, these drones fly completely autonomously—no pilots, no remote controls—just cutting-edge AI guiding every twist, turn, and high-speed manoeuver. Plus theres $1 million dollars up for grabs.

The championship will include four exhilarating races, including the fan-favourite “AI vs Human” race, which pits top-tier first-person view (FPV) drone pilots against clever AI systems. It’s a one-of-a-kind battle between human skill and machine precision, sure to captivate tech enthusiasts, racing fans, and curious minds alike. But the excitement doesn’t stop at the racing track. Visitors can expect a full weekend experience packed with futuristic performances, immersive DJ sets, interactive gaming zones, and family-friendly activities designed to entertain and inspire audiences of all ages.

This events runs alongside the A2RL Summit 2.0, which also brings the brightest minds and global pioneers from the incredible fields of artificial intelligence, motorsports, gaming, and mobility, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for innovation and next-generation experiences. Best of all, this adrenaline-pumping showcase is open to the public and completely free to attend. If you’d like to go, you must first pre-register to secure your spot as tickets are limited at what promises to be one of the most exciting tech events of the year.

The A2RL x DCL Autonomous Drone Championship runs from 10am to 6pm on both days, offering a full schedule of races and entertainment. For registration and more information, check out the official website.