Sun, sand, and marvellous Mexican fare…

In Abu Dhabi, we love our islands. All 200 of them.

That said, a certain few have been in the headlines over the last little while. When you’re talking thrills, it’s Yas Island. Housing? Al Reem. The best beaches in the region, Saadiyat. A whole different world? Sir Bani Yas Island. The list goes on.

But if you’ve been down a YouTube rabbit hole lately, chances are you’ll have caught Steve Harvey and his signature grin in a new commercial by Al Dar Properties. In the video, he tells a motorboat skipper to “Follow those kites!” before he finds himself on Fahid Island, to his pleasant surprise.

Here’s a closer look at Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa. It’s been in town less than six months and it’s making waves, by the waves.

Images: supplied

Getting there

Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa is the capital’s newest beach escape, and is right off Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, when you’re city bound from Yas Island/Dubai. It’s a quick, sharp exit, and the space almost sprouts up from nowhere.

When you plan to make a day of it, make sure you have a reservation first, and follow that up by arriving within 15 minutes of the scheduled time – otherwise, your reservation gets released and there’s a long line of eager beach-goers that are waiting to snap it up. There’s plenty of parking space, and as we glance out, more cars with Dubai plates pull in – the news of Fahid Beach Club’s been doing the rounds. Check-in is quick and easy.

First feel

You’re led into a bohemian space that opens with the centrepiece of it all, their bustling bar. Lively beats ring through the air – it’s the weekend in Abu Dhabi. There’s an almost rustic charm to it, but the space doesn’t forsake the luxury this city’s crowd’s gotten so accustomed to.

Whether you plan to sit at the bar, book a cabana, or flop down in a chair, you’ll feel white sand in your toes within seconds. While Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa doesn’t have a pool, it does have gorgeous open water with near-Maldivian hues. White sand and turquoise water is a combination like pizza and a cold one. Win.

The experience itself

A guest picks up his pooch, pets it, and sets it back down. Steps away, a family of four sprawls out in a cabana, leafing through a leatherbound menu of Barbossa’s popular Mexican fare. Pet-friendly (until 7pm) and child-friendly (until 6pm), this spot delivers a laid-back beachside hangout beautifully, and everyone’s invited, and welcome.

Whether it’s their fully-redeemable day-pass beginning from Dhs150, ladies’ night under the stars on Friday from 9pm, or just sun-drenched weekend vibes that have you leaving your laptops and whiteboards behind in the city, Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa is an experience you’ll savour.

Three shiny Barbossa-branded food trucks, lined up side-by-side in a corner gleam in the sun, as servers pick up your order in double time. From truffle-fries to the Barbossa signature nachos (Dhs65) to their salmon poke bowl (Dhs65), you’ll get all of your favourite Barbossa bites here, and like on Yas Bay, some stunning views to go with it all. There’s a reason Barbossa won What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Best Independent Brunch award earlier this month, so we don’t need to say too much more about the food itself.

Our thoughts

Can you relax with a glass of brut here? Indeed, you can. Will you spot a crab as you wade into the water? Quite possible. Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa revels in Abu Dhabi-esque manmade luxury, while staying true to what it fundamentally is – a beach.

Look, we were hesitant about hitting the beach in April with the way the mercury’s been yo-yoing of late. Fortunately, there was a breeze out, and the beach-goers came in droves. We’re glad we went, and you will be, too.

What’s On verdict: Embrace your inner islander and head to this escape for a great day out on the beach.

Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa, Al Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 1am daily. Tel: (0)56 358 4458. @fahidbcbybarbossa