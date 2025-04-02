A set you won’t want to miss…

April is packed with live music, but some nights hit different. If deep, hypnotic beats and a flawless set from one of electronic music’s most respected duos sound like your vibe, lock this in.

Adriatique x Tomorrowland at Terra Solis

The last time the duo headlined in the city was last year at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, drawing thousands of music lovers for an unforgettable night. This year, Tomorrowland is bringing Swiss duo Adriatique to Terra Solis Dubai on Saturday, April 5, promising a set that’s nothing short of mind-blowing, keeping you and everyone around you locked into the groove. And if you’re not ready to call it a night? Stay over. Terra Solis offers overnight stays, turning the event into a full escape, so you can keep the vibe going.

Who Are Adriatique?

Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer have spent over a decade shaping the landscape of melodic techno. Their sets are a masterclass in precision between deep, driving rhythms and euphoric highs. Signed to labels like Afterlife and Diynamic, and running their own imprint, Siamese, they know exactly how to keep crowds dancing. Expect a night where every track feels like it was made for that exact moment – and for those on the dance floor, it will be.

Tickets

Tickets are already moving – secure yours now before they disappear.

Terra Solis Dubai, Dubai Heritage Vision Exit – 29 Jebel Ali, Lehbab Rd, Saturday, April 5, tickets priced at Dhs300, available on dubai.platinumlist.net. Tel: (0)4 459 8300. @terrasolisdubai

