Enticingly delicious and unapologetically scandalous…

At the centre of every good scandal sits intrigue, blushed cheeks and smudged lipstick, neon-cast rumours, edge-teasing drama, forbidden allure and the ghostly whispers of exotic perfume lingering in the air. So it is with Scandal Dubai, found through studded doors on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand, Sheikh Zayed Road – part late-night restaurant and lounge, part entertainment spectacular, all fabulously, unflinchingly, lip-gnawingly raw.

Raising the curtain on a new dining dynasty

Now open, Scandal has been set up to offer distinct experiences, laced to themed chambers within the larger venue. Your first scandalous encounter comes in the form of The Lounge, simultaneously old Soho and new underground Tokyo. It’s a sinfully seductive cocktail bar framed in an aura of red-light chic.

It’s provocative, it gets the people going…

The elevated heartbeat of Sacandal is its main salon, home to The Dinner Show: Inside a grand chandelier dangles with damoclean reverence over dining tables and the stage. This is where world-class performers act out a cabaret of desire-drenched fervour, enact exquisite costumed song and dance numbers, and dazzle with daring feats of chromatic acrobatics. Outside, through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the city’s constellation of night lights sparkle with the patchwork charm of rough-cut diamonds.

Stripes of passion can be found on the a la carte menu too – with Latin American, Mediterranean, Japanese and raw gastronomic affairs to revel in. Edible extravagance that includes beetroot tartare with a balsamic-guajillo marinade and a sweet wasabi-cilantro sauce; salmon ceviche with hibiscus-tiger’s milk, mango, and tobiko; duck carnitas, served with tamarind-hoisin sauce and fresh tortillas; smoked cauliflower that comes with a glazed with a habanero-honey dressing, adds a unique twist; and for dessert – golden churros, served with a cinnamon-chili-infused chocolate sauce and miso-dulce de leche.

Voulez vous danser avec moi

After the curtain falls and the show wraps up, custodial duties are handed to a roster of international DJs, and a drop-courting, rhythmically flirting milieu of rouge that continues until 3am.

The next dance

Coming soon, The Boiler Room will complete Scandal’s trilogy of seduction. The full details are still very much under hush-hush lock and key, but we’ve been told to expect a continuation of the core themes. Nice, with just the right amount of naughty.

Scandal, Sheraton Grand, Sheikh Zayed Road, 7pm to 3am daily, reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome (subject to availability), Dress Code: Elegant, upscale attire. @scandaldxb

