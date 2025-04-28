Get ready for a new kind of getaway…

Great news for those who appreciate the finer things: Four Seasons has announced it will officially manage a new resort in Al Zorah, Ajman, set to welcome guests in 2026. Just 35 minutes from Dubai, the resort will bring Four Seasons’ signature style to a laid-back stretch of coastline, with a mix of rooms, suites, and private villas all designed around the Arabian Gulf views.

The setting

Al Zorah is a quieter corner of the UAE, known for its nature reserves, beaches, and mangroves. The new Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah will tap into that, offering a calm coastal escape without losing the city convenience. Expect lush gardens, contemporary architecture, and a relaxed atmosphere that feels a world away from the usual buzz.

The spaces

The resort will offer 74 guest-rooms and suites, plus 23 private villas, each with their own terrace overlooking the water. There will be an infinity pool, an adults-only pool overlooking the sea, a children’s pool for family days, and private cabanas for the ultimate switch-off. If you’re into fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness centre is part of the plan, plus a luxury spa to hit reset properly.

The food

Three main dining spots are lined up: a casual beachfront grill, an Italian restaurant with stunning sea views, and an all-day dining spot serving international favourites. And being Four Seasons, expect the food to be as incredible as the setting.

The extras

For little travellers, the kids for all seasons programme will keep them busy, while adventurers can book diving trips or guided tours through the mangroves. Golfers can tee off nearby at the Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus himself.

In a nutshell

Beach, nature, Four Seasons service – if you’re looking for a luxury stay that dials things down a notch without losing the sparkle, Al Zorah’s about to be your next go-to.