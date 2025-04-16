Sponsored: Great menu, gorgeous design, stunning location…

Dubai foodies, your wait is officially over, because HuQQabaz Downtown is officially open, and it’s ready to roll out the red carpet for you at the city’s own iconic Souk Al Bahar. That’s right, you’ll now be able to experience signature HuQQabaz excellence as you enjoy stunning views of the mesmerising Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain that has tourists alighting on this city in droves.

If you’re wondering What’s On the menu, you’ll be pleasantly surprised. HuQQabaz will introduce you to its trademark bold approach to Turkish-Anatolian cuisine, as you enjoy a concept that’s successfully established itself as a leading lifestyle destination in Dubai. So whether you’re beginning your day with a flavorful breakfast, enjoying a casual lunch, or settling in for a luxuriant dinner experience, you can expect a dynamic menu of creativity and flair to be presented to you upon arrival. Sizzling grilled meats, modern spins on classic appetisers, indulgent desserts – it’s all here, and crafted with the finest, freshest ingredients.

We did mention the design at the beginning of this piece, and you’ll be reaching for your phone mere moments after you arrive. HuQQabaz Downtown blends earthy tones with traditional Arabian design, so whether you’re a regular that’s looking to experience a new location, or a tourist looking for the ideal Dubai dining experience, you’ll find yourself at a space that’s equal parts elegant and inviting. If you’re looking to enjoy the final stretch of enjoyable outdoor weather before summer comes around, their cosy indoor seating on a stunning al fresco terrace will have you doing just that, as you tuck into an inviting menu and enjoy views of the Dubai skyline.

From lively gatherings to curated picks, HuQQabaz Downtown is the place to be, and its doors are open to you now. Everyone’s invited…

HuQQabaz Downtown, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, 8am to 2am daily. huqqabaz.com

Images: supplied