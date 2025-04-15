Can you see our burger-shaped hearts beating?

America’s finest export, some may argue – In-N-Out Burger is returning to Dubai, for one day only, and we can’t keep calm because who doesn’t love a good burger? The American fast-food giant has been somewhat of a pop-culture proponent for a long time and Dubai had a taste of that in 2021 with a wildly successful debut.

Like last time, the chain will be setting up camp in Ibn Battuta Mall with an exclusive pop-up takeover for a special celebration. Find the pop-up shop at Switch Bowling in the India Court of Ibn Battuta Mall, on Wednesday, April 16, from 10am to 3pm, or until stocks run out.

The pop-up is here to celebrate 20 years of Ibn Battuta Mall, a milestone anniversary. At the stand, expect to find limited-edition wristbands, options off of their iconic cult-favourite menu and all the cool, California vibes.

Remember, you need a wristband to get a burger, and wristbands are limited to be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis, so make sure you get there early doors. You can’t miss out on this burger.

Founded in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948 by couple Harry and Esther Snyder, In-N-Out appears on the death-row and cheat-meal lists of many. It’s concentrated to the California and neighbouring region, with locations in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho.

Today, the celebrities seem to love the this famed burger (we’ve all heard of animal-style), and they must for a reason. Now, us Dubai folks have a chance to sample that, so if you missed it back in 2021, this is it. Head on over to Ibn Battuta Mall to grab your meal tomorrow.

In-N-Out Burger, Switch Bowling, India Court, Ibn Battuta Mall, Wed, April 16, 10am to 3pm or till stocks run out, @ibnbattutamall

Images: Unsplash