The people have spoken…

Dubai’s leisure, entertainment and dining scene really has captured the world’s attention – and for good reason. The pace of its development, the strength and depth of homegrown ingenuity, and the critical mass of its creative core – draws in the world’s finest talent and biggest names, so they too can get a seat at the grand table. All of it together, puts Dubai in a league of its own. On April 16, in a glittering awards ceremony, we crowned your favourite dining, leisure and lifestyle outlets across the city, across a huge 42 categories. Over the last few months, you voted in the thousands for your favourite restaurants, hotels, bars, spas, attractions and events. Besides the winners, we recognised those that we couldn’t let go without showing some appreciation. Here are some of the highly commended awards for 2025.

Highly Commended Favourite Casual Asian Restaurant – Andaliman, One&Only One Za’abeel

Highly Commended Favourite Brasserie CQ French Brasserie

Highly Commended Favourite French Restaurant – Drift Beach, One&Only Royal Mirage

Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Mediterranean Restaurant – Estiatorio Milos Dubai, Atlantis The Royal

Highly Commended Favourite Casual Latin American Restaurant – Fusion Ceviche

Highly Commended Favourite Alfresco Restaurant – Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Highly Commended Favourite Alfresco Restaurant – Surf Club

Highly Commended Favourite Spa – Cinq Mondes Spa at Raffles The Palm Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite – Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane

Highly Commended Favourite Afternoon Tea – Mashrabiya Lounge, Fairmont The Palm

Highly Commended Favourite Afternoon Tea – Noor Lounge, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant – Kitchen6, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant – Trove Restaurant

Highly Commended Favourite Attraction – Aquaventure World, Atlantis, The Palm

Highly Commended Favourite Attraction – Aura Skypool

Highly Commended Favourite Bar – Mimi Kakushi

Highly Commended Favourite Bar – Paradiso Dubai Five Luxe

Highly Commended Favourite Breakfast – Mina Brasserie , Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Highly Commended Favourite Breakfast – Zouzou Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite Business Lunch – Nobu Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite Business Lunch – Eugene Eugene

Highly Commended Favourite Cafe – The Coffee Club

Highly Commended Favourite Cafe – Unwind Cafe

Highly Commended Favourite Casual Indian Restaurant – Indya By Vineet, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

Highly Commended Favourite Casual Indian Restaurant – Rang

Highly Commended Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant – Luigia Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant – Samakje Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite Concert, Show, or festival – Phantom of the Opera at Dubai Opera

Highly Commended Favourite Concert, show, or festival – Snoopy Beats

Highly Commended Favourite Daycation – Be Beach

Highly Commended Favourite Daycation – Nikki Beach Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Asian Restaurant – Ronin, FIVE Luxe

Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Asian Restaurant – SHI Restaurant & Lounge

Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Indian Restaurant – Little Miss India, Fairmont The Palm

Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Italian Restaurant – Chic Nonna

Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Italian Restaurant – Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Japanese Restaurant Akira Back Dubai, W Dubai – The Palm

Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Latin American Restaurant Sucre Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Mediterranean Restaurant – Tatel Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite French Restaurant – La Dame de Pic, One&Only One Za’abeel

Highly Commended Favourite Pub Grub – The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

Highly Commended Favourite Pub Grub – Toad in the Hole, Topgolf Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite Seafood Restaurant – Aprons and Hammers

Highly Commended Favourite Seafood Restaurant – Ibn Albahr Restaurant

Highly Commended Favourite Statycaton – Address Beach Resort

Highly Commended Favourite Staycation – Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Highly Commended Favourite Staycation Northern Emirates – Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort

Highly Commended Favourite Steakhouse – Smoki Moto Dubai, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Highly Commended Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant – Izakaya, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite Brunch: A La Carte The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill

Highly Commended Favourite Casual Mediterranean Restaurant – OIA Greek Restaurant & Pool Lounge, JA Ocean View Hotel

Highly Commended Favourite Restaurant: Northern Emirates – Orient restaurant, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

Highly Commended Favourite Burger – Slaw

Highly Commended Favourite Casual Brunch: Buffet – SoulCaliCool Brunch at Soul St., FIVE Jumeirah Village

Highly Commended Favourite Casual Brunch: Buffet – Amalfi Brunch at Vero, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Brunch: Buffet – Traiteur Brunch, Park Hyatt Dubai

Highly Commended Favourite Restaurant: Northern Emirates – Spice Grill