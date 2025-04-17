The people have spoken…
Dubai’s leisure, entertainment and dining scene really has captured the world’s attention – and for good reason. The pace of its development, the strength and depth of homegrown ingenuity, and the critical mass of its creative core – draws in the world’s finest talent and biggest names, so they too can get a seat at the grand table. All of it together, puts Dubai in a league of its own. On April 16, in a glittering awards ceremony, we crowned your favourite dining, leisure and lifestyle outlets across the city, across a huge 42 categories. Over the last few months, you voted in the thousands for your favourite restaurants, hotels, bars, spas, attractions and events. Besides the winners, we recognised those that we couldn’t let go without showing some appreciation. Here are some of the highly commended awards for 2025.
3 of 12
Highly Commended Favourite Casual Asian Restaurant – Andaliman, One&Only One Za’abeel
Highly Commended Favourite Brasserie CQ French Brasserie
Highly Commended Favourite French Restaurant – Drift Beach, One&Only Royal Mirage
Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Mediterranean Restaurant – Estiatorio Milos Dubai, Atlantis The Royal
Highly Commended Favourite Casual Latin American Restaurant – Fusion Ceviche
Highly Commended Favourite Alfresco Restaurant – Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Highly Commended Favourite Alfresco Restaurant – Surf Club
Highly Commended Favourite Spa – Cinq Mondes Spa at Raffles The Palm Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite – Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane
Highly Commended Favourite Afternoon Tea – Mashrabiya Lounge, Fairmont The Palm
Highly Commended Favourite Afternoon Tea – Noor Lounge, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant – Kitchen6, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant – Trove Restaurant
Highly Commended Favourite Attraction – Aquaventure World, Atlantis, The Palm
Highly Commended Favourite Attraction – Aura Skypool
Highly Commended Favourite Bar – Mimi Kakushi
Highly Commended Favourite Bar – Paradiso Dubai Five Luxe
Highly Commended Favourite Breakfast – Mina Brasserie , Four Seasons Hotel DIFC
Highly Commended Favourite Breakfast – Zouzou Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite Business Lunch – Nobu Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite Business Lunch – Eugene Eugene
Highly Commended Favourite Cafe – The Coffee Club
Highly Commended Favourite Cafe – Unwind Cafe
Highly Commended Favourite Casual Indian Restaurant – Indya By Vineet, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa
Highly Commended Favourite Casual Indian Restaurant – Rang
Highly Commended Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant – Luigia Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant – Samakje Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite Concert, Show, or festival – Phantom of the Opera at Dubai Opera
Highly Commended Favourite Concert, show, or festival – Snoopy Beats
Highly Commended Favourite Daycation – Be Beach
Highly Commended Favourite Daycation – Nikki Beach Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Asian Restaurant – Ronin, FIVE Luxe
Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Asian Restaurant – SHI Restaurant & Lounge
Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Indian Restaurant – Little Miss India, Fairmont The Palm
Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Italian Restaurant – Chic Nonna
Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Italian Restaurant – Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Japanese Restaurant Akira Back Dubai, W Dubai – The Palm
Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Latin American Restaurant Sucre Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Mediterranean Restaurant – Tatel Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite French Restaurant – La Dame de Pic, One&Only One Za’abeel
Highly Commended Favourite Pub Grub – The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites
Highly Commended Favourite Pub Grub – Toad in the Hole, Topgolf Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite Seafood Restaurant – Aprons and Hammers
Highly Commended Favourite Seafood Restaurant – Ibn Albahr Restaurant
Highly Commended Favourite Statycaton – Address Beach Resort
Highly Commended Favourite Staycation – Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Highly Commended Favourite Staycation Northern Emirates – Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort
Highly Commended Favourite Steakhouse – Smoki Moto Dubai, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
Highly Commended Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant – Izakaya, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite Brunch: A La Carte The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill
Highly Commended Favourite Casual Mediterranean Restaurant – OIA Greek Restaurant & Pool Lounge, JA Ocean View Hotel
Highly Commended Favourite Restaurant: Northern Emirates – Orient restaurant, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah
Highly Commended Favourite Burger – Slaw
Highly Commended Favourite Casual Brunch: Buffet – SoulCaliCool Brunch at Soul St., FIVE Jumeirah Village
Highly Commended Favourite Casual Brunch: Buffet – Amalfi Brunch at Vero, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah
Highly Commended Favourite Fine Dining Brunch: Buffet – Traiteur Brunch, Park Hyatt Dubai
Highly Commended Favourite Restaurant: Northern Emirates – Spice Grill
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in