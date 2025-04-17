The people have spoken…

Dubai’s leisure, entertainment and dining scene really has captured the world’s attention – and for good reason. The pace of its development, the strength and depth of homegrown ingenuity, and the critical mass of its creative core – draws in the world’s finest talent and biggest names, so they too can get a seat at the grand table. All of it together, puts Dubai in a league of its own. On April 16, in a glittering awards ceremony, we crowned your favourite dining, leisure and lifestyle outlets across the city, across a huge 42 categories. Over the last few months, you voted in the thousands for your favourite restaurants, hotels, bars, spas, attractions and events. Besides the winners, we recognised those that we couldn’t let go without showing some appreciation. Here are some of the highly commended awards for 2025.