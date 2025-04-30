The weather in the UAE is getting hotter so get out the suncream…

It’s getting hot in here… National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts another sweltering day across the UAE. Today’s weather in the UAE, according to the weather bulletin, is fair to partly cloudy skies, with scorching temperatures expected to reach between 42°C and 46°C in inland regions, and 39°C to 44°C in coastal areas and islands. Even mountainous regions won’t be able to escape the heat, with highs ranging between 32°C and 39°C.

Yesterday, Al Shawamakh in Abu Dhabi recorded the country’s highest temperature at 46°C at 1:15 p.m.

We won’t get much relief from the wind either as winds will be light to moderate, heading from the Southeast to Northeast at speeds ranging from 10 to 30 km/h. Calm sea conditions expected in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. Authorities are urging residents to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, so it may be time to start doing indoor activities, and we have lots of options to help avoid the hot weather in the UAE. There’s even a new life size PAC-MAN maze you can try that mimics the retro arcade game.