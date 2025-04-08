The Formula 1 cars won’t be the only Roar you will hear at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix…

Hey Hey Hey motorsport fans, we’ve got some music gig news that will surely get you Wide Awake. Katy Perry is coming to Abu Dhabi to perform for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2025.

Katy Perry is set to perform on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and is sure to add to the loud cheers post the glittering Firework(s) that will go off on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on the final day of the racing action at the Yas Marina Circuit. A perfect way to end the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.

The American pop singer is known for some huge belters, including Hot N Cold, The One That Got Away, I Kissed A Girl, Teenage Dream, and many other hits.

The multi-award-winning artist has performed in the UAE before, once at the annual du Arena New Year’s Eve concert in Abu Dhabi in 2017, for a private event in Dubai for the Dubai Airshow in 2015, and at the closing ceremony of the World Parachuting Championships in 2012. So if you didn’t catch her during her last performances, your Teenage Dreams have been answered.

Can’t wait to attend? Take note, to be able to see Katy Perry in Abu Dhabi, you will need to have tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. Now we know the race is all the way in December, but seats are selling out fast, so make your bookings asap. See below for price options…

Already have your seats booked? Great! You can upgrade your tickets to the Golden Circle and unlock priority access close to the stage on abudhabigp.com.

Katy Perry in Abu Dhabi, Yasalam After-Race Concerts / Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dec 7, @etihadpark

*Musical reminder: You can watch Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular in Abu Dhabi in April*

Your guide to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the final race on the gripping F1 calendar. In 2025, it takes place from Thursday, December 4, with the final (and arguably the biggest) race of the season taking place on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Tickets for the races in Abu Dhabi are of various rates, so take your pick based on your budget and your availability.

Here are the ticket prices for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

There are different grandstands located at various locations across the circuit. Before you make a false start on your purchase, take some time to have a good look at the grid to see what experience you will enjoy the most.

There’s the Main Grandstand, which offers views of the paddock and is right next to the start and finish line. Ticket prices to see the celebratory action start from Dhs3,010.

The North Grandstand, South Grandstand, and West Grandstand may not offer you views of the F1 cars crossing the finish line, but you will get some epic views of the thrilling action, including jaw-dropping overtakes (with a dash of drama).

The North Grandstand offers premium views of Turn 5 (the hairpin). PS. Turn 5 is considered one of the best overtaking zones at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Prices start from Dhs1,695, with a premium grandstand option also available.

The West Grandstand has a stand that is one of the fastest points of the track. And due to the sudden sharp turn on Turns 6 and 7, you can expect some intense braking action. Tickets start from Dhs2,355.

The Marina Grandstand offers views of the tracks a little past Turn 8. Besides yacht-watching, you can also see a large part of the circuit, including the turns around the marina. Tickets start from Dhs2,350.

The South Grandstand will offer you views of turn 9, and if you get a high enough seat, you can see cars zooming their way through turns 10 and 11. And if you’re really lucky, you can even spot some spectacular overtaking just before the cars zoom off to complete their lap. But not before they weave their way through some sharp turns, 10 through 13. Prices start from Dhs2,350.

For those on a budget, there’s the Abu Dhabi Hill, where you can see views of Turns 2 to 6. Prices start from Dhs1,025 for a Family Pass (two adults and two children). You will be able to see the action on a spot on the grass and on a TV screen. Head here early to secure the best spot.

We aren’t done yet. Don’t forget, there are Hospitality Suites, too, where you can elevate your race-watching experience to another level. The prices here vary depending on how you want to enjoy your Abu Dhabi Grand Prix experience. Prices start from Dhs6,990.

With all those numbers doing doughnuts in your head, take a deep breath, call, and discuss with mates before you have yourself an ‘inchident’.

Weekend ticket holders will get to enjoy exclusive access to top attractions, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World plus cultural landmarks like Qasr Al Watan and the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Tickets are available on abudhabigp.com

Need a refresher? Here’s everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Where do the races take place?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. It is one of the most technologically advanced tracks in the world.

When the drivers take their positions, they race around the circuit for a total of 58 laps around the 5.281-kilometer circuit, providing motorsport fans with (close to) two hours of action.

Why is it a big deal?

All of the F1 races are a pretty incredible spectacle, but Abu Dhabi is particularly exciting because it is the last race of the F1 calendar before the drivers race off into the sunset for a much-needed break.

Last year, drivers were battling to snap up the Constructors Champion title up until the very last race in Abu Dhabi. It’s still too early in the season to know if this will happen again this year. The title was won by McLaren, who scooped up a total of 666 points throughout the season — their first win since 1998 (Well done, Team Papaya!).

Trailing behind them were Ferrari, who were shy of winning by just 14 points. The battle for the title between the two teams meant that the race was a nail-biting race experience, with fans left on the edge of their seats until the winning team finished the final lap to receive the checkered flag.

The slate is wiped clean at the start of each season, so for 2025, all the teams start from scratch with zero points. Currently, we have witnessed three GP races (waking up at too-early-for-the-weekend o’clock here in the UAE), but it’s still anyone’s game as to who will walk away with the Constructors Champion title in 2025.

As for the F1 World Champion, the announcement takes place depending on where the driver’s individual points are at. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing is the current reigning World Drivers’ Champion, winning the title in 2025 with a whopping 437 points.

Will 2025 be the year Verstappen snaps up his fifth title in a row? Or, will Ferrari (finally) get it together and allow Lewis Hamilton to nab his eighth title? Or will it be little Lando Norris or our gentle warrior, Oscar Piastri, who will swoop in for the win? It’s hard to say at this point, so all we can do is wait…

Oh, and speaking of stars, can we take a moment of your time to talk about the rookies? Six new drivers have joined the grid this year, and after just three races (at the moment), we are mighty impressed with Kimi Antonelli from Mercedes, Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls, and Ollie Bearman from Haas – we have no doubt they are up-and-coming World Champions. Watch out, veterans.

After-race concerts

After the adrenaline-pumping action on the tracks, Formula 1 fans can either retreat back home, but why would you when there are some cool after-race concerts to catch? It’s the perfect way to end the night for roaring, motorsport-mad fans.

These take place at Etihad Park, close to the Yas Marina Circuit, and feature top artists that add an extra sparkle to the racing weekend.

Katy Perry is the first artist to be announced, with three more to come in the following weeks. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates.

We repeat, if you have an F1 ticket, you are granted access, and concert tickets can’t be purchased separately. Just make sure you stay updated with how you acquire the wristbands to enter the venue so you don’t miss out. Once we know, we will surely keep you in the loop. There is also an upgrade available to get you closer to the action on stage.

What about the official after-parties? If after all this you still have the energy of a V10 engine, you can keep the party going at various spots across the city. Stay tuned for these announcements.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 4 to 7, ticket prices from Dhs1,695. abudhabigp.com

Images: Getty Images and Abu Dhabi GP