Resistance bands, grippy socks, stunning mats, KRUMP is the new online store that everyone’s talking about…

Meet Aussie Goddess Freyja Rampe, founder of KRUMP – the new “it” fitness accessory brand that’s taken the UAE by storm…

Firstly, what’s with the name?

[Laughs] KRUMP is named after my cats, Kitty and Crumpet. Every time I rolled out my mat, they’d stretch out with me – so they became part of the brand!

Tell us about the inspiration for starting your brand?

I started KRUMP because I was frustrated with poor-quality accessories that didn’t last. Grip socks weren’t grippy, bands snapped, ankle weights rubbed. I wanted to create products that were stylish yet durable – grips that actually grip, bands that don’t slip, and ankle weights that feel as good as they look.

How does KRUMP stand out in the wellness market?

We fuse aesthetics with function while prioritising sustainability. Our accessories use recycled materials wherever possible, even in packaging. With over 10 years in the industry, I design each piece meticulously, ensuring they’re both stylish and high-performing.

What goes into creating the perfect Pilates accessory?

It all starts with the feel – if it’s uncomfortable, you won’t use it. We tested countless samples to perfect our mats’ grip, ankle weights’ fit, and resistance bands’ balance of stretch and strength. Every KRUMP piece is refined until it meets our high standards.

What challenges did you face, and how did you overcome them?

Building KRUMP has been an adventure! Sourcing quality materials, managing suppliers, and handling marketing were all learning curves. We refused to cut corners, especially with sustainability. Research, patience, and trusting experts helped us navigate obstacles. We’ve embraced each and every challenge, been honest about what we can and can’t do – and lent our trust in experts when needed. It’s ok to admit you can’t do everything – and we’ve learned there is always a solution, no matter what.

The Pilates community in the UAE is growing fast. What are your favourite studios?

I have to be biased and mention a couple of studios I work at! In Dubai, Cima (JVC) stands out for its stunning space and diverse class offerings, while Revive (JGE) is known for its intense, results-driven workouts led by exceptional trainers. Over in Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha offers the ultimate Pilates experience with a gorgeous beachfront setting, and Bodytree is a go-to for expert instruction and mindful movement.

What’s next for KRUMP? Any exciting launches on the horizon?

Yes! We’re working on collaborations that blend movement and nutrition in fresh ways. Plus, we have new products coming to level up your Pilates game. Stay tuned…

Shop the latest KRUMP accessories now via krump.ae or follow @krump.ae