Due to overwhelming demand…

If you missed out on seeing Hans Zimmer in Abu Dhabi in May 2025, don’t worry, you now have a second chance to snap up tickets as a second show has been added.

The legendary composer shared a post on Instagram announcing the second performance on June 1, 2025.

Zimmer announced (or teased) the second date at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi stating, “Somebody said something about a second show. I think we’re going to be doing a second show.’

He added, ‘We would love you to come, we want you all there. We are very excited to actually manage to do a second show. Thank you so much.’

The post added the second show will be on June 1, 2025 at the Etihad Arena. Tickets are already available on etihadarena.ae for a starting price of Dhs399.

The veteran German composer and Hollywood soundtrack stalwart Hans Zimmer has performed in the UAE before, but this is the very first time he will be performing in the capital.

The living legend will be accompanied by a skilled orchestra and will be performing some iconic tunes including Interstellar, Dune, Dune: Part Two, Inception, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, and Gladiator. Zimmer’s scores have left an indelible mark on cinematic history, being known best for their irreplicable ability to amplify drama and emotion on screen.

Attendees can also look forward to a special touch at his Abu Dhabi performance, as Zimmer will celebrate the capital city’s role in the Dune movie series. For the uninitiated, Dune and Dune: Part Two were filmed in the UAE capital, with the awe-striking dunes of the Liwa desert featuring heavily on the big screen.

See you there!

Hans Zimmer Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 31 and June 1, 2025. etihadarena.ae