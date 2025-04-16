This is the last week to hear the people sing...

Theatre fans, if you’ve been too busy to realise, Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular is currently in Abu Dhabi running at the Etihad Arena.

The worldwide popular show raised the curtains for its opening performance on April 10 and its last show takes place on April 20, 2025. Meaning this is your last weekend to go and check it out.

If you want to hear the people sing, snap up those tickets now on etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net

Prices start from Dhs130 on weekdays (Monday to Thursday, and Sunday evening) and from Dhs210 on weekends (Friday to Sunday, except Sunday evening).

Les Misérables will take to the stage with a cast and orchestra of over 65 people.

Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular builds on the success of Les Misérables The Staged Concert which ran for over 200 performances at London’s West End. The adaptation is going to be even grander bragging an all-new design crafted for larger venues and an immersive experience that amplifies the emotional and visual power of the show.

The spectacular production will be making its way across the world from the UK to Luxembourg, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Netherlands before making its way to Abu Dhabi in April 2025.

What is ⁣Les Misérables about?

Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular follows the enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. You will hear magnificent scores of iconic songs including I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More etc

The performance is based on a novel by Victor Hugo published in 1862. Hugo saw the injustice and exploitation of the poor around him and wanted to see a change. He hoped that through Les Misérables, people would work towards creating an equal society. Hugo’s book became an instant success and has since been translated into several languages.

Here are the seat categories available.

On weekdays (Monday to Thursday, and Sunday evening):

Silver: Dhs130

Gold: Dhs200

Diamond: Dhs300

Platinum: Dhs400

VIP: Dhs650

Royal: Dhs900

Royal First Row: Dhs1,000

On weekends (Friday to Sunday, except Sunday evening):

Silver: Dhs210

Gold: Dhs280

Diamond: Dhs400

Platinum: Dhs500

VIP: Dhs800

Royal: Dh1,050

Royal First Row: Dhs1,250

Musical fans, take note…

If you’re also planning to go see MAMMA MIA in June, get your tickets this month to receive a 10 per cent discount on Les Misérables. You will find all the details regarding the discount here.

Les Misérables in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 10 to 20, 2025, from Dhs130, @etihadarena.ae

Images: Supplied