Rollin’ back the years, and how…

One of the world’s premier Nu Metal brands, Limp Bizkit, has been confirmed to perform at the Etihad Arena on August 12 this year, and at this point, it’s anyone’s guess how much bigger, better and unbelievable Abu Dhabi’s roster of upcoming shows is about to get.

For one, I had to pull over at a parking lot to write this piece up, when I learnt Live Nation Entertainment was bringing the OG boombox of late 90s/early 2000s high-energy, chaotic, rock-rap-metal rebellion to the UAE capital.

Images: supplied, Getty

Known for tracks such as Take a Look Around (cue Tom Cruise full throttle on a Triumph Speed Triple in Mission: Impossible 2), Rollin’, Behind Blue Eyes, Break Stuff (hello, Woodstock ’99), Nookie, and Boiler, the band, comprising frontman Fred Durst, guitarist Wes Borland, bassist Sam Rivers, drummer John Otto and DJ Lethal redefined what it meant to take over an arena around the turn of the millennium.

You can look forward to those tracks and more at the Etihad Arena this summer, so plan your travels accordingly.

Get your tickets to the show when they come out later this week, and you’ll understand why My Generation had the best music.

Limp Bizkit, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, August 12, Live Nation presale April 24 at noon, general sales April 25 at noon. livenation.me