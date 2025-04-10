Sponsored: A brand new brunch awaits…

3 of 12

Dubai brunchers, a brand-new brunch has just has landed in town, and it’s bringing the heat (and the beats) with a feast and a side of live entertainment. This is your chance to indulge in an experience that’s as vivacious as it’s delicious, at Mama Shelter Dubai.

If you’re wondering what makes this brunch different, let’s begin with the vibe. It’s fun, playful, bold, and authentic, introducing you to a whole new energy with a splash of vibrant colour in a catchy space that will appeal to you, no matter your personality. So if you’re looking to relax with friends or take the floor and move your feet to the beat, this is the party you’ve been waiting for.

But What’s On the menu? You can expect a fusion of international flavors, carerfully crafted with Mama’s signature homemade touch. From mouthwatering bites to a smartly curated beverage list, your tastebuds are in for an absolute treat. And to go beautifully with your food and drink, Mama’s soundtrack will bring the energy with a live trio band that will make sure your party doesn’t stop.

For those that plan to drive over, there’s also a free valet service so you can make your entrance in style without the hassle of looking for a parking spot. And once you’re indoors and taking a look around, your ‘gram stories will practically write themselves, with the gorgeous decor appealing to all of you snap-happy diners. Make sure you hang back, kick back, and enjoy their after party from 4pm to 7pm, because Mama Shelter understands three hours is too little fun to have on a weekend.

Eat, drink, and groove to your heart’s content, at Mama Shelter Dubai’s grand new brunch experience.

Mama Restaurant, Business Bay, Dubai, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, afterparty 4pm to 7pm. Dhs 249 soft, Dhs349 wine and hops, Dhs399 house and sparkling, Dhs549 bubbles. Book here. mamashelter.com