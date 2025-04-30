Of marvellous musicals in the capital…

If you’ve been following all the updates on whatson.ae, you’ll have learnt that fabulous musical Mamma Mia! is all set to take over the Etihad Arena on Yas Island from June 11 to 22.

The live spectacle has been globetrotting for nearly 25 years, grabbing the eyeballs of over 65 million fans across 50 productions. It has even been translated into 16 different languages, which speaks volumes of its global appeal.

Who’s coming to town?

London’s West End star Steph Parry will shine as Donna in the production, with rising talent Ellie Kingdon playing Sophie, the bride-to-be. Richard Standing, Stuart Reid, and William Hazell bring their wit and fun to the stage, and with a total of over 30 performers, the show is set against sun-soaked backdrops and sparkling costumes. It’s directed by renowned English director Phyllida Lloyd, CBE.

Show timings

From Wednesday, June 11, through to Friday June 13, shows begin at 7.30pm, while on the weekend, there are performances at 1pm in addition to evening shows (7pm on June 14, 6pm on June 15).

You can go back for an encore on Thursday, June 19 and on Friday, June 20 with 7.30pm shows, before the curtains fall on Mamma Mia! in Abu Dhabi with 1pm shows on the closing weekend followed by evening performances (7pm on June 21 and 6pm on June 22).

What’s On?

For the uninitiated, Mamma Mia! tells the tale of a mother and her daughter on the hunt to find her dad before her wedding, with the situation being that ‘dad’, could be one of three possible candidates. The drama unfolds on a Greek island, with plenty of ABBA’s iconic tunes.

Images: supplied

Yes, the Stockholm-based ABBA, who dominated radio waves for years and years. Not to go off on a tangent, but that means you’ll be able to sing along to some of the band’s greatest hits, including Money Money Money, Dancing Queen, Voulez-Vous, Lay All Your Love On Me, Thank You For the Music, and more.

Finding further fame as the highest-grossing live-action musical film of all time with its 2008 film adaptation, Mamma Mia! followed up its initial big-screen success with a sequel a decade later.

Tickets

Tickets to the award-winning production are now available, and are priced from Dhs125 on weekdays, and Dhs200 on weekends.

Mamma Mia!, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 11 to 22, from Dhs125. Tel: (600) 511 115. etihadarena.ae