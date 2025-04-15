Sponsored: Find your perfect spot…

O Beach Dubai is redefining what Wednesdays can look like with its brand-new Poolside Sessions – a blissed-out beachside escape packed with Afro House beats, Mediterranean flavours, and front-row views of Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai. Who says the weekend should have all the fun?

Running every Wednesday, Poolside Sessions is tailored for those who live outside the typical 9-to-5 or are ready to shake up their midweek routine. Picture this: lounging on an in-pool bed or a beachfront cabana, sipping chilled Rosé while smooth tunes fill the air and the sun dances off the water. The vibe seamlessly evolves throughout the day—from laid-back brunch energy to golden hour bliss.

Chef Ibrahim ATA’s menu plays a starring role too, offering a tantalizing fusion of Mediterranean favourites, from vibrant ceviche to hand-rolled sushi. Guests can choose from curated packages, including AED 195 for a 75cl bottle of O Rosé paired with edamame and sushi, or go all in with the AED 395 magnum option for two sushi rolls and extra sparkle.

Industry insiders aren’t left out either—airline and hospitality professionals with a valid FaceCard enjoy 20 per cent off the total bill and complimentary bed access (subject to availability), making this a top-tier weekday perk.

Whether you’re booking a luxe private cabana with AC and a plunge pool or lounging poolside in the thick of the action, the space is designed for guests to create their own perfect day.

Plus, O Beach’s carefully curated Spotify playlist means the beats don’t have to stop once you leave. And if you’re hooked on the vibe? Stick around for the venue’s other iconic events – from ON111 on Thursdays to La Fiesta on Fridays, O Brunch by Secret Parties and Kisstory on Saturdays, and MUSE Ladies’ Day every Sunday.

O Beach, Dubai Marina, Wed to Sun, from 11am, Tel: (0) 52 858 0464, reservations@obeachdubai.com, O Beach Dubai

Images: Supplied