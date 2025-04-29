Something to keep us busy…

The Dubai Fountain, one of the most popular attractions in the city, had its last dazzling dance on April 19, 2025. Located right in front of the Burj Khalifa and outside Dubai Mall, the attraction always drew in hundreds of thousands of people for its show. But as we all know by now, the fountain display will be closed for a revamp and planned maintenance for about five months.

The attraction will surely be missed, but Emaar Malls Management (LLC) is not leaving tourists and residents high and dry. Instead, it is going to introduce a new concept to keep us busy.

According to an official Emaar report, it will soon begin the installation of state-of-the-art digital screens across the promenade spanning 400 meters. The statement said, ‘It is designed to animate the location with engaging visual content and help retailers maintain footfall during the fountain’s closure.’

Currently, the water from the Dubai Fountain space has been drained, leaving us a little bewildered. And we aren’t exactly sure when the new digital screens will be installed, as more information has not been shared. But we are keeping our eyes open for any updates.

When will the Dubai Fountain resume?

The world’s tallest performing fountain display will be closed for five months for an upgrade and planned maintenance.

The upgrades are said to include more advanced technology being implemented, improved choreography, and enhanced sound and lighting systems.

If you are missing the Dubai Fountain show, there’s nothing currently on that can really compare, but for some solace, you can always visit the IMAGINE show at Dubai Festival City, or if you love a performance, head to Le Perle – the jaw-dropping show by Franco Dragone, known for his productions of Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau. There’s no ‘fountain’ as such, but there is plenty of splashing action.

Images: Unsplash and supplied