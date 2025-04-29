They are just gorgeous…

It was announced in 2023 that the UAE had set up a governmental body to conceive and operate regulations for commercial gaming. Then it was confirmed that Wynn Al Marjan Island, the Ras Al Khaimah hotel from Wynn Resorts, has been awarded the UAE’s first commercial gaming operator’s license. Announced via Reuters by Wynn and confirmed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) to Khaleej Times, it’s a significant development in the Wynn Al Marjan megaproject.

*All you need to know about the UAE’s first casino resort Wynn Al Marjan*

Recently Hotelier Middle East revealed the first pictures of what the rooms will look like…

The resort is gearing up to be a super luxurious venue, it will have 1,530 rooms, suites and villas, Wynn Al Marjan Island will also feature 24 dining venues, a five-star spa, designer boutiques, 12 pools with cabanas, a private marina, a white-sand beach. The culinary dimension is a large part of Wynn’s identity as a hospitality icon, the Las Vegas resort has a world renowned breakfast buffet, 10 individual fine dining restaurants including Cipriani, Sinatra, Mizumi, Wing Lei, SW Steakhouse and Sarah Thompson’s Casa Playa. Some of which you can also find in the Macau Wynn location too. Let’s wait and see what is announced for the UAE version…

