Abu Dhabi motorists will no longer need to adhere to a minimum speed limit on the E311, it has just been announced by Abu Dhabi Mobility (formerly the ITC).

If you’ve driven on the E311 (Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road), you’ll have noticed that the two far left lanes require you to maintain a minimum speed of 120 km/h and a maximum of 140 km/h. Now, that won’t be the case anymore, with the rule change coming into effect with a focus on road safety and easier traffic flow.

So, you’ll only need to adhere to the maximum speed limit of 140 km/h and follow safe driving practices at all times.

The minimum speed limit was in effect for exactly two years, during which if your car wasn’t built with a cruise control feature (enabling you to set speeds between 120km/h and 140 km/h), or if you had a brain fade and let the needle dip below 120/kmh, you’d be fined Dhs400 for going under the minimum limit.

The minimum speed limit has also been taken off signboards on the road, to reflect the change.

