Sponsored: Going out with a bang…

Abu Dhabi’s month-long music celebration is coming to an end – cue Offlimits Festival, the grand finale to a legendary April packed with epic live performances. Set for April 26 at Etihad Park, this high-energy, one-day spectacle will feature multiple stages, a killer lineup of international icons, and an atmosphere buzzing with excitement.

Music lovers can expect world-class performances from global superstars including Ed Sheeran, One Republic, Kaiser Chiefs, and Faithless, along with rising regional and local talents like Zeyne, Ben&Ben, and Artbat. With four stages to explore, every vibe is catered for—whether you’re into singalong anthems or electronic beats under the stars.

But it’s not just about the music. Offlimits also delivers a full-on festival experience with a bustling Food & Beverage Village, packed with gourmet bites, drinks, and all the merch you’ll need to remember the night. It’s a celebration for everyone—groups of friends, foodie couples, and even families looking to wrap up April in true style.

With this final chapter, Abu Dhabi continues to prove its status as the musical heart of the region. From iconic acts to unforgettable settings, April in the capital has cemented itself as a must-visit for any music fan.

Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, 26 to 27 Apr, from 3pm to 3am. Prices from Dhs495. www.offlimitsfestival.com