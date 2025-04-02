On your barks, get set, go!

Paw Power Challenge: If you want something fun and challenging to do with your dog, take note of this fun challenge taking place at Expo City Dubai this weekend.

Organised by homegrown Feastival, the fur-friendly event will see you teaming up with your pup to beat obstacles dotted at the Expo site. The inaugural event takes place on Saturday, April 5. The event takes place from 4pm to 11pm, with the main race kicking off at 6pm.

You and your pup will have to make your way through a 2.5km path across the pet-friendly destination. The path includes the mesmerising Al Wasl Plaza (illuminated with a stunning display, of course).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Feastival (@dubaifeastival)

The perfect teammate does exist…

Pet owners, you aren’t getting off that easy, as it won’t just be your pup conquering the series of bark-tastic obstacles. You too will have to make your way through water crossings and slides and other obstacles that will see you jumping and climbing.

To ensure there’s no ruff competition, there will be four race categories to pick from, and each category will have three winners.

Individual categories

Small and mini dogs that are 10kgs and under Medium dogs Large dogs (over 10kgs) Teams of up to six people with one small or mini dog (10kgs and under) as well as a team with one medium and larger dogs (over 10kg)

Participants up for the challenge will have to pay Dhs100 per person, or Dhs50 per team of six.

Want to take part? Book here.

Oh, and if you want to come along and just watch? Good news: there’s no charge.

How are winners selected?

The winner will be determined by speed, with the fastest dog and owner taking home an exciting prize. Second and third place will also trot home with wagging tails and prizes.

All participants will receive a medal, refreshments, and a participation certificate.

Post the race, all dogs can cool off in the paddling pools.

And to ensure the safety and well-being of all dogs, you will have Pet First Veterinary Clinic on hand to assist.

While you’re there

For spectators, you can also explore the Race Village, where there will be food and licensed beverage pop-ups and a market with pet accessories, treats, and services.

For some family entertainment, there will be live bands, and children can enjoy fun activities at the site, too.

Adopt, don’t shop

Looking to give a pup a fur-ever home? You can meet the team at Al Mayya K9 at the event where you could possibly meet your future family member.

Paw Power Challenge by Feastival, Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai, April 5, 4pm to 11pm, pawpowerchallenge.com

Featured images: Supplied

Article: Getty Images