Cool is synonymous with classy here…

Marsa Al Bateen, to some, is a less-explored culinary hotspot in Abu Dhabi that’s generally known for housing classy cafes and special concepts. But the home of some of the capital’s most popular venues, including Saddle House and tashas is now home to Public, a visual treat (and yes, popular resto) that’s tasted success in various locations in Dubai, including at Dubai Mall and at Museum of the Future.

Public is one of the more striking of a throng of Abu Dhabi popular concepts that have set up shop in the area over the past year, and takes up a prominent corner on the Al Bateen promenade, a popular outdoor spot with capital-dwellers.

The first thing you’ll notice as you walk in is that it’s brightly lit, with appealing décor comprising orange hues, bright chandeliers, and cool-as-ice, street-style wall art, complete with faux-graffiti. It feels like a diner, a retro arcade, and a family-style restaurant rolled into one. While you’re using polished cutlery, you’re simultaneously digging into parmesan fries; it’s a clever juxtaposition that has the potential to draw in big numbers, particularly in a market that’s known for loving and staying loyal to its established favourites.

We head over mid-week and are promptly seated by our friendly server, who’s all too happy to suggest his pick of Public’s dishes, saving us the hassle of scrolling across its paperless menu.

Kick things off with a serving of the curly corn (Dhs53), curled corn toasted with herbed butter and served with creamy cheese sauce. It’s quite the handful, and you’ll be handed a pair of disposable gloves so you can enjoy all its flavours without worrying about wearing any of them. For mains, we’re recommended the Buffalo pizza (Dhs79), with buffalo sauce and fried chicken strips making for the ideal cheat treat. If you’re more of a pasta fan, we recommend the crazy truffle pasta (Dhs89), heavy on the sauce and packing in that signature aroma of truffle that the capital’s diners have gotten so well acquainted with. Pair it with a simple bowl of parmesan fries (Dhs29), and the Italian Passion mocktail (Dhs35), a refreshing concoction of fresh passionfruit, pomegranate and pineapple leaves. It’s tangy, fruity and ideal for those summer evenings that lurk on the horizon.

While we didn’t personally try their tiramisu (Dhs34), we’ve heard wonderful things about it from those that’ve had the pleasure of getting acquainted with it at Public’s other locations. Perhaps pace yourself so you can make room for this one, because it’s served in a generous, share-style portion so you and yours can create and share sweet memories, as you round off a hearty meal at Public’s newest opening in Abu Dhabi.

What’s On verdict: This is the ideal spot for those laid-back hangs and hunger pangs.

Public, Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 1am daily. @public