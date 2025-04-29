Turn up, tune in, lose track…

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get dressed up, stay out late, and dance all night – this is it. Pacha ICONS at FIVE LUXE is bringing out the big names this Saturday, May 3, and the lineup is not playing around: Rampa (Keinemusik royalty), Benji B (your favourite DJ’s favourite DJ), and Anrey (deep, emotional – all the good stuff).

What’s Rampa’s vibe?

Rampa’s signature, genre-blurring sound is hard to pin down – deep, tribal, emotional sound that’s heavy on groove. Rampa’s style is a fusion of deep, minimal beats with a melodic twist, often blending atmospheric layers with rhythms. His tracks carry an underground vibe, heavy on groove but with a sense of warmth and depth. Drawing from a mix of house, techno, and subtle experimental influences, it’s the kind of music that keeps the dancefloor moving.

Who is Rampa?

One-third of the powerhouse trio behind Berlin’s iconic Keinemusik label, Rampa’s been quietly shaping the sound of underground electronic music for over a decade. If you’ve danced to Muyè, Downstream, or anything that made you close your eyes and forget the room – you’ve felt it.

Rampa is a co-founder of the Keinemusik collective, which is known for its deep house and minimal techno influence.

Originating from Germany, he gained recognition in Berlin’s underground music scene.

Releases on top labels like Keinemusik, Innervisions, and Dirt Crew.

Has performed at renowned venues and festivals worldwide, including Circoloco, Sonar, and Berghain.

Known for his ability to create immersive atmospheres during his live sets, engaging the crowd.

A respected figure in the electronic music world for both DJing and production.

All the details

When: Saturday, May 3, 7pm onwards.

Where: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, JBR.

Tickets: starting at Dhs500 for dancefloor access, VIP tables from Dhs2,500.

VIP gets you fast-track entry, bottle service, and some tables even come with a suite for the after (yes, really).

Tickets are available at dubai.platinumlist.net

