Turn up, tune in, lose track…

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get dressed up, stay out late, and dance all night – this is it. Pacha ICONS at FIVE LUXE is bringing out the big names this Saturday, May 3, and the lineup is not playing around: Rampa (Keinemusik royalty), Benji B (your favourite DJ’s favourite DJ), and Anrey (deep, emotional – all the good stuff).

What’s Rampa’s vibe?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keinemusik (@keinemusikcrue)

Rampa’s signature, genre-blurring sound is hard to pin down – deep, tribal, emotional sound that’s heavy on groove. Rampa’s style is a fusion of deep, minimal beats with a melodic twist, often blending atmospheric layers with rhythms. His tracks carry an underground vibe, heavy on groove but with a sense of warmth and depth. Drawing from a mix of house, techno, and subtle experimental influences, it’s the kind of music that keeps the dancefloor moving.

Who is Rampa?

One-third of the powerhouse trio behind Berlin’s iconic Keinemusik label, Rampa’s been quietly shaping the sound of underground electronic music for over a decade. If you’ve danced to Muyè, Downstream, or anything that made you close your eyes and forget the room – you’ve felt it.

  • Rampa is a co-founder of the Keinemusik collective, which is known for its deep house and minimal techno influence.
  • Originating from Germany, he gained recognition in Berlin’s underground music scene.
  • Releases on top labels like Keinemusik, Innervisions, and Dirt Crew.
  • Has performed at renowned venues and festivals worldwide, including Circoloco, Sonar, and Berghain.
  • Known for his ability to create immersive atmospheres during his live sets, engaging the crowd.
  • A respected figure in the electronic music world for both DJing and production.

All the details

  • When: Saturday, May 3, 7pm onwards.
  • Where: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, JBR.
  • Tickets: starting at Dhs500 for dancefloor access, VIP tables from Dhs2,500.
  • VIP gets you fast-track entry, bottle service, and some tables even come with a suite for the after (yes, really).
  • Tickets are available at dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Supplied/Instagram