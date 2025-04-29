Rampa is playing a set at Playa Pacha this weekend
Turn up, tune in, lose track…
If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get dressed up, stay out late, and dance all night – this is it. Pacha ICONS at FIVE LUXE is bringing out the big names this Saturday, May 3, and the lineup is not playing around: Rampa (Keinemusik royalty), Benji B (your favourite DJ’s favourite DJ), and Anrey (deep, emotional – all the good stuff).
What’s Rampa’s vibe?
Rampa’s signature, genre-blurring sound is hard to pin down – deep, tribal, emotional sound that’s heavy on groove. Rampa’s style is a fusion of deep, minimal beats with a melodic twist, often blending atmospheric layers with rhythms. His tracks carry an underground vibe, heavy on groove but with a sense of warmth and depth. Drawing from a mix of house, techno, and subtle experimental influences, it’s the kind of music that keeps the dancefloor moving.
Who is Rampa?
One-third of the powerhouse trio behind Berlin’s iconic Keinemusik label, Rampa’s been quietly shaping the sound of underground electronic music for over a decade. If you’ve danced to Muyè, Downstream, or anything that made you close your eyes and forget the room – you’ve felt it.
- Rampa is a co-founder of the Keinemusik collective, which is known for its deep house and minimal techno influence.
- Originating from Germany, he gained recognition in Berlin’s underground music scene.
- Releases on top labels like Keinemusik, Innervisions, and Dirt Crew.
- Has performed at renowned venues and festivals worldwide, including Circoloco, Sonar, and Berghain.
- Known for his ability to create immersive atmospheres during his live sets, engaging the crowd.
- A respected figure in the electronic music world for both DJing and production.
All the details
- When: Saturday, May 3, 7pm onwards.
- Where: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, JBR.
- Tickets: starting at Dhs500 for dancefloor access, VIP tables from Dhs2,500.
- VIP gets you fast-track entry, bottle service, and some tables even come with a suite for the after (yes, really).
- Tickets are available at dubai.platinumlist.net
Images: Supplied/Instagram