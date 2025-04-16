It’s time to rock out…

Fresh off his 33rd studio album Swing Fever, Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed to play at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on December 17 this year. One of the best-selling artists in history, the eight-decade strong legend will bring his timeless hits including Maggie May, The First Cut is the Deepest, Forever Young, and many others to town.

Rod has sold over an incredible 250 million records to date, and with his incredible charisma, stage presence, and his ability to create an electric atmosphere no matter which sell-out arena he performs at, fans of iconic rock and roll tunes are in for an absolute treat in Abu Dhabi.

Did we mention Sir Rod Stewart has also been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? That’s the kind of legacy we’re talking about.

He’ll be coming to town after having toured across Asia and Europe, before wrapping up a record-setting thirteen-year Las Vegas residency. Prior to his Abu Dhabi show, he’ll have performed at The Colosseum, at Caesars Palace.

To see this superstar who’s been wowing the world with his records (as he creates records in the process) perform live in Abu Dhabi, grab your tickets when they go on pre-sale this Thursday, April 17, followed by general sales on Friday.

Rod Stewart Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 17, pre-sale April 17 at 8am, general sales on April 18 at noon. livenation.me

