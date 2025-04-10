Great news, Rovers…

We’re fans of Rove Hotels here in Dubai. Fun vibes, cosy rooms and beds, and a relaxed atmosphere – the hotel stay is great option for familiy and friends, and one that won’t break the bank. And if you love escaping Dubai to explore Ras Al Khaimah, consider staying over, as Rove Hotels has just opened its first property in the beautiful Northern Emirate.

Rove Al Marjan Island is located on the idyllic beachfront of Al Marjan Island – the city’s popular lifestyle waterfront destination. Rovers, as guests of the property are lovingly called, will enjoy the same fuss-free Rove service but with an added element of sun-kissed adventure. (PS. Yes, it is located just minutes away from the UAE’s first integrated resort with gaming, which is set to open in 2027.)

Rove Al Marjan Island is not just the perfect destination for staycations, but you can consider staying here long-term, too, and it comes with some great offers. No matter how long you choose to stay, you will have access to explore the Emirate’s rich culture and endless array of activities.

From the 441 rooms, there are two styles to pick from, both offering Rove’s usual style of comfort. You can pick from island vistas or stunning sea views. Staying over with a large group? There are interconnecting rooms, ideal for families or friends.

The interiors are all inspired by local culture, but looking beyond the aesthetics, Rove Al Marjan Island has put in great thought to committing to sustainability. It includes a number of eco-friendly initiatives, including eliminating single-use plastics and providing refillable water bottles in every room. As for the food and beverage outlets , they reduce food waste by opting to compost.

What other Rove magic can you experience? A vast range of amenities, from an outdoor cinema, a resident DJ you can groove to, exciting games and more. For little ones, there’s an indoor play area and an outdoor water play area.

If all you want is some solitary bliss, pick a lounger by the pool or stroll along the stunning crystal blue waters.

Keep the hunger pangs at bay with international favourites with a unique twist at The Daily, or visit The Pool Bar for light bites and refreshing beverages. You will also find a Rove Beachside Truck serving up quirky sips to help quench your thirst. And of course, you can leave the hotel premises and tuck into one of the very many food and beverage outlets on the island.

Ras Al Khaimah, or RAK as it is sometimes called, is also known as the nature Emirate offering a seamless blend of mountains, desert, and sea. There’s plenty to explore here, so make sure you visit our handy guide to RAK here to help you plan it all out.

For more information or to book your stay at Rove Al Marjan Island, visit rovehotels.com

Rove Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, Tel: (0)4 560 9999. rovehotels.com

Images: Supplied