Sponsored: A classy weekend of showjumping action awaits…

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of world-class showjumping action and a host of fun activities at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, where a landmark international showjumping event is all set to take centre stage at the ADEC International Arena.

With leading FEI-ranked athletes and star horses coming to the capital, this thrilling event shall feature both CSI5* and CSI2* contests, with a whopping Dhs2.35 million prize pool up for grabs, the largest ever for an individual showjumping event in the UAE. Showjumping action kicks off with CSI2* competitions at 8.30am daily, and CSI5* action beginning from 3pm to 11pm. That said, keep an eye on ADEC’s digital channels as due to the nature of the event, the timings are subject to changes.

Images: supplied

Family fun

But if you plan to come down with the family, there’s plenty of fun to be had event side. For the little ones, there’s the lively Kids’ Zone, complete with pony rides, face painting, and classic carousels, all keeping with the theme of the weekend. For the foodies and lifestyle connoisseurs, there’s the Galería Alkhail: Colourful Escape, a fun space packing in diverse food and drink options, entertainment, and pop-up experiences. Ans when it’s that signature Abu Dhabi luxury you seek, you’ll want to head to the very exclusive Horsemen’s Lounge—curated by uber-luxurious Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, which will welcome you with five-star hospitality, arena-side views, special menus, and entertainment

Entry

While general admission to the event is free, a premium experience awaits via VIP day passes and table packages, which begin from Dhs750. So whether you’re a showjumping enthusiast, looking for a unique day out in Abu Dhabi, or want to get acquainted with the sport, this is the weekend for you.

Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, April 11 to 13, general admission free entry, VIP passes from Dhs750. platinumlist.net @adec_uae