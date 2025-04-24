Sponsored: How Heinz solved the problem of ketchup sachet stockpiles…

Have you got enough random ketchup sachets in your kitchen cabinets to sustain yourself through a simulated siege scenario? Are they all stacked like a condominium of condiments at the back of your cupboards or scattered in the miscellaneous trays of your fridge (which is a debate worth having, but we’ll save for later)? Fret not, for you are not alone friends.

We’re talking specifically here about the little sauce-filled Alcatraz packets that are nigh impossible to break into. Ingress is usually only possible by tearing off progressively smaller shreds of the top corners with your teeth – either yielding an insufficient, itinerant stream of ketchup or an immediate, room-repainting mortar bombardment of it. A perfect metaphor for their appearance in takeaway bags. You either get none or an amount that suggests the person that was packing your food was attempting to single-handedly exhaust the world’s supply of sauce packets, dumping impossible quantities in with every order.

We won’t squeeze silently in the dark any longer. And neither will arch ketchup ambassador, Heinz. They’re using their sachet caché in the most positive and ingeniously creative way. There’s a ketchup swap vending machine is at Dubai Airport Free Zone Food Court today, so now you can exchange your old, dog-eared sachets for brand new bottles of Heinz’s alpha salsa – tomato ketchup.

You’ll need five sachets of takeaway bag detritus to exchange for a brand new bottle of Heinz Ketchup, but that’s about the best currency exchange deal we’ve heard of since the USD 5 Bitcoin.

Keep your eyes glued to the @heinzarabia socials form more…

Images: Provided