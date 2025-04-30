Sponsored: Guten Appetit!

When you think of a traditional German dining experience, you may instantly think of sausages and ham, German beer, pretzels and even gingerbread. But did you know that the list also includes the humble asparagus?

It may be far from everyone’s favourite list, but you truly are missing out on a delectable treat. And if you want to try it in typical German fashion, make a beeline to Ernst where the humble vegetable is put in the spotlight.

The traditional Bavarian biergarten and wirtshaus at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central is dedicating a menu to the popular German vegetable. It will be available only for a limited time, as the season for harvesting the white asparagus (which, in Germany is called Spargelzeit), usually lasts from about mid-April to the end of June.

The curated menu here in Dubai will reflect the same passion that it receives in Germany, and you can expect many delicious classic Bavarian spring dishes.

For starters, you will be able to enjoy Spargelcremesuppe — a comforting asparagus cream soup. If you want a healthier option, there’s a fresh, crisp, refreshing asparagus salad.

From here, you can move on to mains. Dishes include green or white asparagus with boiled potatoes and hollandaise. And yes, as done in traditional German-style, you can enjoy it with butter and ham. There’s also chicken schnitzel, ribeye steak, grilled salmon and more.

The three-course set menu is all yours to try for just Dhs140, and of course, you can pair your meal with a beer or a glass of wine from the à la carte menu.

Since this is a seasonal menu, you only have until the end of May to try it. It will be available daily until 12am.

Make your reservations on 050 369 8394 or email the team on dubai@ernstbiergarten.com

Ernst Biergarten and Wirtshaus, 25hours Hotel One Central, World Trade Centre, Dubai, menu available until May 31, Tel: (0)50 369 8394. ernstbiergarten.com @ernstdubai

Images: Supplied