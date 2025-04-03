Sponsored: A culinary journey…

Spica Restaurant invites diners on a culinary journey where Mediterranean flavors meet spectacular vistas of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Burj Khalifa. Nestled in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant waterfront district, Spica combines exceptional cuisine with an atmosphere of relaxed elegance, making it a standout destination for both locals and visitors.

At Spica, guests can savor the essence of the Mediterranean with a carefully curated menu that showcases the freshest ingredients and bold, vibrant flavors. From succulent grilled seafood and perfectly seared meats to seasonal vegetables and indulgent desserts, each dish is crafted to highlight the rich culinary traditions of the region.

The dining experience extends beyond the plate, with the option to enjoy meals indoors in a stylish setting or outdoors on the expansive terrace. Whether basking in the warm glow of the sunset or enjoying Dubai’s skyline illuminated at night, the ambiance at Spica adds an unforgettable touch to every meal.

More than just a restaurant, Spica is a destination designed for relaxation and indulgence. Whether it’s a casual meal, a romantic dinner, or a special celebration, Spica offers an extraordinary setting where fine food and stunning scenery come together in perfect harmony.

Spica Restaurant, Marine Beach Resort & Spa Hotel, 3-21A St, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Tel: (800) 77422, @spica.dxb

Images: Supplied