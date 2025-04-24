Goodbye, beastly buffet lines. Hello friendly service, adults-only areas, and superb sundowner spots. Making a case for the all-inclusive staycay at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island…

In recent years, the UAE has seen a flurry of all-inclusive family-friendly resorts. And while it’s true that all-inclusives have come a long way from the days of lukewarm buffets and all-you-can-drink watered-down margaritas, most are loud, crowded, and frankly, a little overwhelming. But Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is an entirely different story. Opened in 2018, this upscale resort is perched on the pristine shores of Saadiyat Island, offering an indulgent beachside escape on a Blue Flag-certified beach. Unlike many of its all-inclusive counterparts, Rixos has mastered the balance of family-friendly fun and refined relaxation, making it an ideal getaway for both adults and kids.

Rooms

The 288 rooms and 12 Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island villas exude contemporary elegance. Light-filled and spacious, many come with semi-private pools, while most offer breathtaking ocean views.

Dining

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island delivers an impressive culinary repertoire with six restaurants serving a variety of flavours, from Turkish delights to Mediterranean and Asian specialties. Guests can enjoy immersive dining experiences, such as live teppanyaki shows and vibrant live music performances, while the spacious all-day dining venue offers an international open buffet with an impressive selection of dishes.

Spa

As the largest spa on Saadiyat Island, Anjana Spa fuses Turkish hospitality with Moroccan beauty rituals to create a truly opulent retreat. The spa boasts a jacuzzi, steam rooms, snow rooms, a serene pool, and a traditional Turkish hammam. Signature treatments use natural ingredients, oils, and aromas, ensuring a deeply relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

Programming

Whether you’re seeking adventure or relaxation, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island has something for everyone. The Exclusive Sports Club offers activities like paddleboarding, cycling, yoga, and sound healing sessions. Meanwhile, younger guests are well catered for at Rixy Kids Club, with exciting animations and interactive games, while the Teens Club provides tailored entertainment and adventure activities for older children.

The verdict

If you’ve written off all-inclusive resorts as chaotic, soulless experiences, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is here to change your mind. With its thoughtful approach to luxury, impeccable dining options, and an ideal balance of relaxation and recreation, this resort proves that all-inclusive can be stylish, sophisticated, and, most importantly, stress-free.

The room rates

A Deluxe Room, (two adults and one child) starts at Dhs3,999. Rates subject to change.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island. Tel: (0)2 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat